Valpo Chamber selects Community Improvement Award winners

"This is an event that means a lot to our organization," Credit said. "This is a contest everyone wins."

Credit said having a wonderful community like Valparaiso means Porter Health Systems is able to bring in more medical professionals to live there.

"We've recruited physicians from around the world," Credit said.

Credit said a recently recruited physician chose to live in Valparaiso after visiting the city.

"She could have lived anywhere, but the greater community is what attracted her," Credit said.

Matt Vessely, who serves as the chamber's chairman, spoke of "pride and growth in Valparaiso" prior to his presentation of the 10 award winners.

"We've seen extensive growth and revitalization," Vessely said.

City Hall, a century-old building and likely one of the oldest of the honorees, underwent a $4.2 million renovation and expansion during a 10-month period.

The approximate 17,000-square-foot building served the city as a U.S. Post Office until the mid-1980s. It was purchased by the city, renovated and opened as City Hall in 1986. The old mailboxes are still visible in the building's atrium.