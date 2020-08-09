Valpo Chamber selects Community Improvement Award winners

VALPARAISO — The newly remodeled City Hall is an award winner as far as the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce is concerned.
It was one of 10 local businesses and organizations recognized Thursday for their commitment and investment in Valparaiso.
City Administrator Mike Jessen told the gathering the building will open again to the public beginning Monday. He accepted the award on behalf of Mayor Matt Murphy.
The renovations were completed late last year but City Hall was closed in early spring due to COVID-19 concerns and later available for access by appointment only, officials said.
"(City Hall) is a gorgeous blend of old and new," Jessen said.
Others honored Thursday include Barley Properties, BlueJay 1, 2650 Barley Road; Crew Carwash, 2615 LaPorte Ave.; Stacks Rooftop, 175 Lincolnway; Calvary Church—Even More, 1304 and 1325 Evans Ave.; Computer Services Inc., 2401 N. Calumet Ave.; Tactical Training Building for Law Enforcement MAAC Foundation, 4203 Montdale Park Drive; Vale Park Animal Hospital, 3515 Lake Mead Circle; Vale View, 260 S. Franklin St.; and ValPAWRaiso Dog Park, 2902 Campbell St.
Kelly Credit, regional director of marketing and communications at Porter Health Systems, welcomed those who attended the luncheon held at the Porter County Expo Center.
"This is an event that means a lot to our organization," Credit said. "This is a contest everyone wins."
Credit said having a wonderful community like Valparaiso means Porter Health Systems is able to bring in more medical professionals to live there.
"We've recruited physicians from around the world," Credit said.
Credit said a recently recruited physician chose to live in Valparaiso after visiting the city.
"She could have lived anywhere, but the greater community is what attracted her," Credit said.
Matt Vessely, who serves as the chamber's chairman, spoke of "pride and growth in Valparaiso" prior to his presentation of the 10 award winners.
"We've seen extensive growth and revitalization," Vessely said.
City Hall, a century-old building and likely one of the oldest of the honorees, underwent a $4.2 million renovation and expansion during a 10-month period.
The approximate 17,000-square-foot building served the city as a U.S. Post Office until the mid-1980s. It was purchased by the city, renovated and opened as City Hall in 1986. The old mailboxes are still visible in the building's atrium.
City Hall employees and services were temporarily relocated to Hayes Leonard Elementary School, 653 Hayes Leonard Road, during the renovation and expansion of the building.
Once reopened to the public on Monday, plans are to have a grand reopening, Jessen said.
"When the time is right we encourage you to come," Jessen said.
