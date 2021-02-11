 Skip to main content
Valpo church service drive-thru fish fry
VALPARAISO —The Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of Sorrows parish serve a drive-thru fish fry from 4-6:30 p.m. March 5.

Fish or shrimp dinners include fries, a vegetable and cole slaw at $10 per dinner.

The family-size serving of cabbage and noodles is $5 each and desserts are $1 each.

This will be a minimal contact event. All proceeds go to help the parish or community organizations.

The church is at 356 W 700 N in Valparaiso.

