Valpo churches host special Lenten services

VALPARAISO — Six Valparaiso churches are joining forces this Lent for a special ecumenical worship, light lunch and fellowship.

The celebration, called 20 Minutes with God, is at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays.

It kicks off Wednesday with the Valparaiso First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St.

St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., follows on March 11.

The subsequent observances are March 18 at Bridgepoint Church, 55 W. Chicago St.; St. Andrew's Episcopal, 505 Bullseye Lake Road, March 25; First Christian Church, 1507 E. Glendale Blvd., on April 1 and Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 N. Campbell St.

Participants are asked to bring items for the food pantry.

