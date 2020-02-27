Valpo churches host special Lenten services
urgent

Valpo churches host special Lenten services

{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Six Valparaiso churches are joining forces this Lent for a special ecumenical worship, light lunch and fellowship.

The celebration, called 20 Minutes with God, is at 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays.

It kicks off Wednesday with the Valparaiso First United Methodist Church, 103 Franklin St.

St. Paul's Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., follows on March 11.

The subsequent observances are March 18 at Bridgepoint Church, 55 W. Chicago St.; St. Andrew's Episcopal, 505 Bullseye Lake Road, March 25; First Christian Church, 1507 E. Glendale Blvd., on April 1 and Christ Lutheran  Church, 2610 N. Campbell St.

Participants are asked to bring items for the food pantry.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts