Valpo committed to fostering equality in the city, mayor says
Valpo committed to fostering equality in the city, mayor says

Valparaiso Matt Murphy FILE

This file photo shows Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy delivering an inaugural address at City Hall.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Touching on local law enforcement and community discussions, Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy addressed the current unrest sparking throughout the country that has spilled into the Region.

“The past week has brought a range of emotions, including grief, sadness, anger and outrage. We’ve seen people lawfully expressing their frustrations in seeking answers and we’ve also seen disturbing acts of violence and destruction,” Murphy said. “These events remind us that there is much work to be done in our country to live up to the principles America embodies.”

Murphy said the city's citizen-led Human Relations Council was established in 2011 to advise the mayor on issues of diversity, equity, fairness and inclusion and the organization is currently an active council.

The Valparaiso Police Department is one of 13 police departments statewide accredited by the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Murphy said Valparaiso Chief of Police Jeff Balon meets with residents and the Human Relations Council many times each year to review police actions, department data and outreach efforts.

“Despite all of our efforts and best intentions, we can always do better,” Murphy said. “As a city, we are committed to doing our part by advancing conversations about prejudice and opportunity among neighbors. In the past several days, I’ve had many conversations with local leaders, business people and residents, including children, about fostering equality and addressing concerns. These conversations will continue, and I encourage you to continue these conversations with your families.”

