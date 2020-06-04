Valpo committed to fostering equality in the city, mayor says

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Touching on local law enforcement and community discussions, Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy addressed the current unrest sparking throughout the country that has spilled into the Region.

“The past week has brought a range of emotions, including grief, sadness, anger and outrage. We’ve seen people lawfully expressing their frustrations in seeking answers and we’ve also seen disturbing acts of violence and destruction,” Murphy said. “These events remind us that there is much work to be done in our country to live up to the principles America embodies.”

Murphy said the city's citizen-led Human Relations Council was established in 2011 to advise the mayor on issues of diversity, equity, fairness and inclusion and the organization is currently an active council.

The Valparaiso Police Department is one of 13 police departments statewide accredited by the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies. Murphy said Valparaiso Chief of Police Jeff Balon meets with residents and the Human Relations Council many times each year to review police actions, department data and outreach efforts.