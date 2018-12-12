Porter County residents have a place to properly dispose of their organic holiday decorations and unwanted electronics after the new year.
The currently closed Valparaiso compost site, 2150 W. Lincolnway, will begin off-season hours Jan. 5, so all residents can recycle their once-live Christmas trees and wreaths. Ornaments, lights and plastic bags must be removed prior to drop off.
The 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-only hours will continue through March 23. The site will remain closed to the public weekdays until March 25, when it will open for the season. Other organic materials accepted at this site include yard waste, leaves, garden clippings, household plants, brush, limbs, logs and firewood.
The Valparaiso compost site also provides a place where Porter County residents can recycle their unwanted electronics. Accepted electronics include: computers, monitors, televisions, typewriters, copiers, VCRs, fax machines, microwaves, scanners, gaming machines, and anything with an electrical cord or batteries, except large appliances. Christmas lights are also accepted, but they must be separated from trees and wreaths prior to recycling.
Besides electronics and organic materials, residents can recycle other items at the Valparaiso compost site, including household batteries, toner cartridges, smoke detectors, fluorescent light bulbs (tubes and CFLs), and old media like CDs and DVDs. Video/audio cassettes or other media with tape or film are not accepted
For more information on the public compost sites, visit the district’s website, www.PorterCountyRecycling.org, or call 219-465-3694