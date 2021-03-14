 Skip to main content
Valpo could pick up tab for neighborhood parties
Valpo could pick up tab for neighborhood parties

VALPARAISO — Neighborhoods planning block parties could apply for one of up to 30 grants of up to $500 to help pay for expenses.

Maggie Clifton, the city’s director of community engagement, said block parties this year will be different from potlucks of previous years. Because of the pandemic, people won’t be expected to reach into the same potato chip bag as others and scoop food from the same dish.

“I don’t think we’ll see a lot of that this year, nor will we necessarily encourage that,” Clifton told the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission.

The grant could be used to help pay for catered meals, outdoor movie rental, food truck or other expenses.

A new form would ensure they are thinking through everything that goes into planning a neighborhood gathering,

Drop-off chalkboards could be used for conversation starters and to list ideas for neighborhood improvements.

The city’s neighborhood improvement grant program, now in its fourth year, awards up to $15,000 for physical improvements in neighborhoods. Last year, the city awarded a total of $132,000 to 18 neighborhoods. Projects included everything from tree planting to bus stop benches to playground equipment.

“Over the past three years we’ve seen it reach its goals of bringing neighborhoods together, building relationships between our neighborhoods in the city and getting some physical improvement projects done around town,” Clifton said.

This year’s guidelines are similar to last year’s. A webinar later this month will offer advice for interested applicants, Clifton said. Applications will be due July 31.

“This will allow them to have some time to go outside and get together and come up with some ideas,” she said.

Two neighborhoods can go together for a bigger project and seek $30,000 grants. This year, homeowner association projects will be eligible for consideration, but with a 51% match.

Next year, the program will see some changes.

“In 2022, we’re talking about better aligning it to go with the budget year,” Clifton said. Applications likely will be due in February so the projects can be knocked out in the same year.

