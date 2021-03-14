Valpo could pick up tab for neighborhood parties

VALPARAISO — Neighborhoods planning block parties could apply for one of up to 30 grants of up to $500 to help pay for expenses.

Maggie Clifton, the city’s director of community engagement, said block parties this year will be different from potlucks of previous years. Because of the pandemic, people won’t be expected to reach into the same potato chip bag as others and scoop food from the same dish.

“I don’t think we’ll see a lot of that this year, nor will we necessarily encourage that,” Clifton told the Valparaiso Redevelopment Commission.

The grant could be used to help pay for catered meals, outdoor movie rental, food truck or other expenses.

A new form would ensure they are thinking through everything that goes into planning a neighborhood gathering,

Drop-off chalkboards could be used for conversation starters and to list ideas for neighborhood improvements.

The city’s neighborhood improvement grant program, now in its fourth year, awards up to $15,000 for physical improvements in neighborhoods. Last year, the city awarded a total of $132,000 to 18 neighborhoods. Projects included everything from tree planting to bus stop benches to playground equipment.