Valpo Council eyes 14 acres for annexation

VALPARAISO — A proposed annexation of 14 acres on the city’s southeast side moved forward Monday night.
The City Council heard only positive comments about the annexation for a new subdivision north of the Aldi distribution center at Sturdy and Division roads.
Attorney Todd Leeth, representing Bharat and Kanak Pithadia, said plans call for large lots with backyard storage buildings for “RVs, boats and other toys.”
The annexation agreement calls for zoning and development similar to the Prairie Ridge subdivision just to the north.
The Plan Commission has recommended the annexation.
Leeth said plans for the site changed after “strenuous objections” from neighbors. Councilmen said they received a lot of comments initially, but not to the revised petition.
Initially, the Pithadias asked the property be rezoned for light industrial use. It is currently zoned for general agricultural use.
City Planner Beth Shrader said the fiscal plan for the annexation shows it would be a net positive for the city.
“When our clients bought their homes out there in Prairie Ridge and first looked out their homes, they saw a field,” but they find the proposed subdivision acceptable, said David Woodward, representing the Prairie Ridge Homeowners Association.
The annexation petition will be considered again at the council’s Jan. 11 meeting.
In other business, the council heard a plan to allow the fire department to charge fees to attempt to recover costs for responding to non-medical calls. A separate firm already handles billing for ambulance calls.
“We just need a little safety net,” Assistant Chief Jon Daly said.
The plan, to be considered again in January, would be to bill insurance companies for fire department responses. Individuals wouldn’t be billed unless they are charged with driving under the influence, said Vicki Dorris, of Brownsburg, Ind.-based Emergency Services Billing Corp.
Volunteer departments don’t need an ordinance to allow them to send bills for calls, but paid departments do. Several area fire departments already do, including Merrillville, Gary, Crown Point, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Chesterton, Dorris said.
“We add our fee on top of what you send us. Nine times out of 10, we’re going to negotiate that bill. We’ll take a little less, and you take a little less,” she said.
Fire departments have been allowed to recoup costs through these charges since 2006, Dorris said.
Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Abygail Lee Brock
Adam Gregory Shapen
Alex Jacob Zrodlowski
Anthony Varela
Baljinder Singh
Christina Elizabeth Rios
Cody Carson
Dana Ann Reagan
Daniel Royster
Enrique Chino Feliciano
Erin Kathleen Davenport
Gurwinder Singh
Jacqueline Castro
Jeremy Farris
Joe Lee Rixie
Joseph Edward Clasen
Joshua Arnold
Kasey Patricia Wheeler
Layne Plomann
Phillip Bisping
Robert Beck Davenport IV
Ryan Nicholas Davis
Samantha Einikis
Shawn Clifford
Teddy Wayne Hughes
Troy Worthington
Tyler Davis
Virgil Arthur Coulter IV
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!