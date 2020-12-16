Valpo Council eyes 14 acres for annexation

The annexation petition will be considered again at the council’s Jan. 11 meeting.

In other business, the council heard a plan to allow the fire department to charge fees to attempt to recover costs for responding to non-medical calls. A separate firm already handles billing for ambulance calls.

“We just need a little safety net,” Assistant Chief Jon Daly said.

The plan, to be considered again in January, would be to bill insurance companies for fire department responses. Individuals wouldn’t be billed unless they are charged with driving under the influence, said Vicki Dorris, of Brownsburg, Ind.-based Emergency Services Billing Corp.

Volunteer departments don’t need an ordinance to allow them to send bills for calls, but paid departments do. Several area fire departments already do, including Merrillville, Gary, Crown Point, Lakes of the Four Seasons and Chesterton, Dorris said.

“We add our fee on top of what you send us. Nine times out of 10, we’re going to negotiate that bill. We’ll take a little less, and you take a little less,” she said.

Fire departments have been allowed to recoup costs through these charges since 2006, Dorris said.