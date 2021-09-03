Valpo councilman says no ill intent behind COVID Facebook post

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso City Councilman Robert Cotton said he meant no ill intent when sharing a meme on Facebook on Thursday morning that claims more than 8,000 unvaccinated Republican voters in this country are dying of COVID-19 every 10 days, which is five times the rate among Democrats.

"Might this be described as a dark form of poetic justice?" Cotton comment on his post, which remained up as of early Friday afternoon.

Cotton, a Democrat and first African-American elected to the Valparaiso City Council, said when contacted by The Times Friday afternoon that he added the word "dark" to his comment to reflect that while this outcome is true, it's not what he or others want.

"It's not just at all," Cotton said. "It pains me to see all this unnecessary death."

Cotton said nobody deserves to be dying from this illness, but it is ironic that so many of those opposing vaccines and other mitigation efforts are dying at higher rates.

The post in question carries the created image of a book entitled, "How to Die like a Medieval Peasant in Spite of Modern Medicine." It was originally posted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, a well known American astrophysicist, planetary scientist, author and science communicator.