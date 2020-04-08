Valpo expected to endorse 2 liquor license requests

VALPARAISO — The City Council is expected to approve applications for two of its downtown liquor licenses to Peddlers Pizza Pub and Side Show Kitchen at its April 13 meeting.
The licenses were previously held by establishments that have gone out of business. The state Legislature created 10 special downtown district liquor licenses in 2005. All 10 had been approved for downtown restaurants, but licenses previously held by Casa del Mar and Fork and Cork restaurants have lapsed. The city's Alcohol Beverage Licensing Committee advertised earlier this year for interested parties to submit proposals by mid-February.
Three applications were received, the third from Potato and Rye. Each made presentations to the city committee last week, and the committee recommended Peddlers and Side Show to the council. Peddlers Pizza will be located in the former Old Style restaurant and bar, 5 Lincolnway, while Side Show Kitchen will take over the former Figure 8 brewing location, 6 Michigan Ave.
City Attorney Patrick Lyp said, "The city is extremely encouraged that multiple investors and restaurant entrepreneurs see downtown Valparaiso as a good investment even with all the economic uncertainty.
"Peddlers Pizza will have in excess of $500,000 invested before their doors open, and Side Show Kitchen is acquiring a downtown building and will be heavily investing in both its restaurant and brewing operations."
Lyp said Peddlers owner Mark Miller is partnering with the owner of the popular Aver's Pizza, which has three locations in Bloomington. They already are in the process of remodeling the inside and outside of the Old Style, tearing the interior down to the original 1890s brick walls, as well as demolishing the front façade and redoing the rear façade.
The owners are hoping for an opening in June or July, depending on the coronavirus situation. Restaurant hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
In addition to Aver's award-winning pizzas, Peddlers plans to offer a variety of gourmet and traditional sandwiches, specialty salad creations, hot and cold appetizers, desserts and a full selection of drinks, including up to 30 craft brews on tap. They expect to have up to 18 full-time staff.
Side Show Kitchen is described by the owners, Cory Muro and Jeff Stykowski, as "an upscale, full-service restaurant serving an Americanized Asian menu." The pair also operate Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery and Ricochet Tacos. The co-owner and master brewer is Rusty Schultz. They project a staff of 43 with a menu that includes Vietnamese chicken wings, pork belly, togarashi fries, and a variety of noodle dishes and steam buns.
Lyp said the Side Show owners have until the end of the year to open the business, if approved, but they expect to be open by September.
