Valpo expected to endorse 2 liquor license requests

Lyp said Peddlers owner Mark Miller is partnering with the owner of the popular Aver's Pizza, which has three locations in Bloomington. They already are in the process of remodeling the inside and outside of the Old Style, tearing the interior down to the original 1890s brick walls, as well as demolishing the front façade and redoing the rear façade.

The owners are hoping for an opening in June or July, depending on the coronavirus situation. Restaurant hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

In addition to Aver's award-winning pizzas, Peddlers plans to offer a variety of gourmet and traditional sandwiches, specialty salad creations, hot and cold appetizers, desserts and a full selection of drinks, including up to 30 craft brews on tap. They expect to have up to 18 full-time staff.

Side Show Kitchen is described by the owners, Cory Muro and Jeff Stykowski, as "an upscale, full-service restaurant serving an Americanized Asian menu." The pair also operate Tomato Bar Pizza Bakery and Ricochet Tacos. The co-owner and master brewer is Rusty Schultz. They project a staff of 43 with a menu that includes Vietnamese chicken wings, pork belly, togarashi fries, and a variety of noodle dishes and steam buns.