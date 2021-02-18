Valpo Family Y launches annual campaign

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Family YMCA is launching its annual fundraising campaign on Monday, led by father and son team, Mark Ritzi and Connor Ritzi as Campaign Chairs.

The annual campaign helps ensure that everyone in Valparaiso has access to vital community programs and resources – especially during these challenging times.

Every year, the Valparaiso Family YMCA works to respond to the needs of the community and this year has been no different.

The Valparaiso Family YMCA supports the people and neighborhoods that need it most by addressing community issues, such as early childhood education, e-learning support, newcomer integration, chronic diseases and social support.

“Throughout Valparaiso, countless people know and depend on the Y, but we’re so much more than many people realize,” said Bob Wanek, CEO, Valparaiso Family YMCA. “In addition to being the place children learn to swim or adults go for their daily workout, we’re also constantly responding to the needs of our community. We’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors—all to create a strong community.”