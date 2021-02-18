Valpo Family Y launches annual campaign

VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Family YMCA is launching its annual fundraising campaign on Monday, led by father and son team, Mark Ritzi and Connor Ritzi as Campaign Chairs.
The annual campaign helps ensure that everyone in Valparaiso has access to vital community programs and resources – especially during these challenging times.
Every year, the Valparaiso Family YMCA works to respond to the needs of the community and this year has been no different.
The Valparaiso Family YMCA supports the people and neighborhoods that need it most by addressing community issues, such as early childhood education, e-learning support, newcomer integration, chronic diseases and social support.
“Throughout Valparaiso, countless people know and depend on the Y, but we’re so much more than many people realize,” said Bob Wanek, CEO, Valparaiso Family YMCA. “In addition to being the place children learn to swim or adults go for their daily workout, we’re also constantly responding to the needs of our community. We’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors—all to create a strong community.”
Since March, the Y has provided child care to essential workers, checked in on thousands of seniors and others who face social isolation, modified the facility to ensure members feel safe while maintaining their healthy routines and offered virtual classes for at home health, served as a site for blood donation, created a safe space for Valparaiso’s children to learn while schools operate remotely, and impacted more than 13,000 people with acts of kindness to inspire hope and compassion.
“Our community has faced unprecedented challenges this year,” Wanek said, “but we’ve also seen unprecedented support from our members. Strong communities are built by people who care about one another, and this year has proven Valparaiso cares.”
This year, the Valparaiso Family YMCA hopes to raise $390,000 in support of its Annual Campaign to ensure that kids to have a safe place to learn and build confidence after school; for families to reconnect and grow together; and to give individuals the opportunity to be the best version of themselves.
For more information about the Y’s work and to donate, contact Tracey McElree, Senior Director of Advancement at tmcelree@valpoymca.org or 219-462-4185, ext. 351, or visit valpoymca.org/donate.