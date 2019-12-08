VALPARAISO — The Valparaiso Fire Department is teaming up with fire departments across the nation with the "Keep the Wreath Red" program.
Here's how it works: The Valparaiso Fire Department has placed a wreath on Fire Station #2, 2605 Cumberland Drive. The wreath is illuminated with red bulbs.
In the event of a fire, the red bulb will be replaced with a white one. The goal of the safety and awareness program it to "Keep the Wreath Red" by practicing fires safety.
To that end, the department is offering tips to keep the holidays safe and happy.
* Check all illuminated decorations to make sure the wires are free of cracks and frays.
* Make sure outside cords are UL rated for outdoor use and that indoor cords are not placed under throw rugs or carpets.
* Keep live trees watered and unplug light when you're not at home.
* Use extreme caution with candles and open flames.
* Make sure the fireplace is in good working order. Do not burn tree limbs or wrapping paper in the fireplace. The rapid, intense heat can cause chimney fires.
* Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries.
The department is also reminding residents to have their heating systems cleaned and inspected. According to the latest data, heating equipment fires account for 15% of all reported home fires and 19% of home fire deaths. Failure to clean solid fuel chimneys is the leading contributing factor in those fires.
The wreath will be in place through Jan. 2.