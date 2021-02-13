Valpo homeless offered more shelter from the cold as city grapples with long-term fix

VALPARAISO — Just a couple of months after having no other option than to offer tents and sleeping bags to some of the area's homeless seeking shelter, Housing Opportunities has added a few more beds to provide more relief from the cold.

Ten beds, spaced and shielded appropriately to provide protection during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, have been set up on the lower level of the shelter at 2001 N. Calumet Ave., said Housing Opportunities CEO Jordan Stanfill.

The winter shelter effort was kicked off recently, and the beds are available to any single man or woman from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week, he said. No more than three beds have been filled on any given night so far.

"We're always looking to shift and meet the demands coming to us," Stanfill said.

Additional funding was obtained from the state to make the effort possible through about mid-March, he said.

The action comes as the city grapples with ways of addressing the local homeless problem, made worse by restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several local churches had been providing emergency overnight shelter on a rotating basis until that was brought to an end by the arrival of the highly contagious coronavirus.