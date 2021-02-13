Valpo homeless offered more shelter from the cold as city grapples with long-term fix

VALPARAISO — Just a couple of months after having no other option than to offer tents and sleeping bags to some of the area's homeless seeking shelter, Housing Opportunities has added a few more beds to provide more relief from the cold.
Ten beds, spaced and shielded appropriately to provide protection during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, have been set up on the lower level of the shelter at 2001 N. Calumet Ave., said Housing Opportunities CEO Jordan Stanfill.
The winter shelter effort was kicked off recently, and the beds are available to any single man or woman from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week, he said. No more than three beds have been filled on any given night so far.
"We're always looking to shift and meet the demands coming to us," Stanfill said.
Additional funding was obtained from the state to make the effort possible through about mid-March, he said.
The action comes as the city grapples with ways of addressing the local homeless problem, made worse by restrictions posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several local churches had been providing emergency overnight shelter on a rotating basis until that was brought to an end by the arrival of the highly contagious coronavirus.
The New Creation Resale Shop and Men's Center, at 2102 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso, had stepped in to provide a couple of months of overnight accommodations to clients left without any alternatives. But that effort was shut down by the city in May. Organizers said they understood considering the center is not zoned for that type of use.
New Creation CEO Erin Miller said Wednesday with many local churches still closed, her group hopes to be up and running again with its overnight rotation by October.
A civil dispute is underway over a proposed 16-unit efficiency apartment building pitched for a vacant lot at 908 Franklin St. in Valparaiso that proponents say would fill a much-needed gap for affordable housing for individuals, particularly men and veterans.
A neighboring property owner filed a lawsuit challenging the proposal, raising concerns about his investment and the site chosen for the project.
Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said when contacted Tuesday about the Housing Opportunities initiative, "The city of Valparaiso is supportive of these efforts to assist members of the Valparaiso community.
"We're also doing our part in helping homeowners to make their homes safer and warmer through a city-inspired and city-sponsored nonprofit, Home Team Valpo. We invite people to contribute and volunteer by visiting our website at HomeTeamValpo.org," he said.
"Further, we’re working with local groups to make additional housing available for those earning between 50% and 70% of our area’s median household income," Murphy said.
Available beds typically full
The action by Housing Opportunities comes two months after Valparaiso resident Michael Martin described how upon his release from Porter County Jail, he went to HO looking for a place to stay only to be handed a tent and sleeping bag and told where he could sleep outside undisturbed by police.
While shocked, Martin, who found shelter at local halfway house for men, said the problem was not with Housing Opportunities, but rather with the lack of shelter for homeless in Porter County.
"I'm not really hating on the guy because he was trying to help," he said at the time.
Stanfill had said the tents and sleeping bags were provided when, more often than not, there were no vacant beds available at the shelter and when other housing options were unavailable.
Housing Opportunities' main shelter has room for 75 to 80 people, he said Tuesday morning. This includes 24 single men, eight women and 11 families.
The situation is particularly dire for single men, who account for 80% of the homeless population in Porter and LaPorte counties, Stanfill has said.
It was estimated that there were 83 people in 2019 living outside in Porter County, primarily in the Valparaiso area, he said.
While the main shelter stays pretty full, Stanfill said Tuesday that room has been found for two of the people seeking the temporary winter beds.
Those seeking shelter are provided with a meal, warm clothing if needed and are directed to the daytime resource center for warmth, a shower, computer access and other assistance.
Check-in at the winter shelter is from 7 to 8 p.m. or by calling ahead to Courtney Dix at 219-400-0203.