Valpo kicks off nonprofit home-improvement program

VALPARAISO — The city announced it is helping to launch a nonprofit organization aimed at assisting qualified homeowners maintain their properties.
"Home Team Valpo is a way for the city and others to come together to help families make their homes safer and more comfortable," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said.
The effort is being carried out in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Porter County and will be volunteer-driven.
"Home Team Valpo will be about lifting up individuals and neighborhoods, improving quality of life, one home at a time," Murphy said.
The city is providing seed funding through a dollar-for-dollar matching grant up to $50,000, he said.
"The Porter County Community Foundation has stepped up as the organization's first substantial donor, providing a $10,000 grant," according to a news release from the city.
The new nonprofit has scheduled a fall cleanup Oct. 24 and organizers are seeking volunteers, financial contributions, donated building materials and homeowners in need of improvements.
Applications for homeowners are available online at ci.valparaiso.in.us/1706/Home-Team-Valpo or by calling Lori Simon at 219-548-4827.
To volunteer, send an email to HomeTeamValpo@gmail.com or call Simon.
091220-nws-911_1
091220-nws-911_5
091220-nws-911_4
091220-nws-911_7
Lake Central at Crown Point football
Lake Central at Crown Point football
Lake Central at Crown Point football
Lake Central at Crown Point football
Malden Labor Day parade
Malden Labor Day parade
Malden Labor Day parade
Malden Labor Day parade
Kankakee Valley at North Newton football
Kankakee Valley at North Newton football
Kankakee Valley at North Newton football
Kankakee Valley at North Newton football
prayer for end to racism
prayer for end to racism
prayer for end to racism
prayer for end to racism
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Portage/Merrillville football
Strack & Van Til job fair
Hammond Strack & Van Til workers
Hammond Strack & Van Til workers
Hammond Strack & Van Til workers
Lowell at Highland girls soccer
Lowell at Highland girls soccer
Lowell at Highland girls soccer
Lowell at Highland girls soccer
091120-nws-enchantedbackpack_01
091120-nws-enchantedbackpack_03
091120-nws-enchantedbackpack_09
091120-nws-enchantedbackpack_07
Valparaiso/LaPorte, girls volleyball
Valparaiso/LaPorte, girls volleyball
Valparaiso/LaPorte, girls volleyball
Valparaiso/LaPorte, girls volleyball
Popcorn Panic 5-K race
Popcorn Panic 5-K race
Popcorn Panic 5-K race
Popcorn Panic 5-K race
Chesterton at Crown Point boys soccer
Chesterton at Crown Point boys soccer
Chesterton at Crown Point boys soccer
Chesterton at Crown Point boys soccer
South Gleason Golf Course in Gary
South Gleason Golf Course in Gary
South Gleason Golf Course in Gary
South Gleason Golf Course in Gary
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!