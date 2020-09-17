Valpo kicks off nonprofit home-improvement program

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The city announced it is helping to launch a nonprofit organization aimed at assisting qualified homeowners maintain their properties.

"Home Team Valpo is a way for the city and others to come together to help families make their homes safer and more comfortable," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said.

The effort is being carried out in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Porter County and will be volunteer-driven.

"Home Team Valpo will be about lifting up individuals and neighborhoods, improving quality of life, one home at a time," Murphy said.

The city is providing seed funding through a dollar-for-dollar matching grant up to $50,000, he said.

"The Porter County Community Foundation has stepped up as the organization's first substantial donor, providing a $10,000 grant," according to a news release from the city.

The new nonprofit has scheduled a fall cleanup Oct. 24 and organizers are seeking volunteers, financial contributions, donated building materials and homeowners in need of improvements.