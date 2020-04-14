Valpo leaders hope new eateries cure COVID-19's impact on downtown

Lyp said “fine dining” was a subjective term that has since evolved into a mix of fine dining and casual fare that has proved desirable and successful. However, he said the council might want to address that issue in the future.

Councilman Bob Cotton asked whether the decision to have 10 special liquor licenses meant the city had too many licenses or not enough to be sustainable because the city has had very little experience with having all 10 in use at any one time.

Lyp said all 10 were in use from 2012 to 2018, and, in talking to the businesses at the time, it appeared they were doing well and were sustainable. The two that closed were the victims of outside circumstances, such as the Casa Del Mar closing when the county decided to buy the former county jail building back. The other eight have continued to do well, he said.

All the council members said they were excited for both projects and for the improvements the owners are making to the buildings. Councilman Evan Costas said, “It’s nice to drive by the Old Style and see the new façade. I’m excited they’re adding a little more diversity to the downtown. It’s going to add a lot to the value of the downtown."