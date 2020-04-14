Valpo leaders hope new eateries cure COVID-19's impact on downtown

VALPARAISO — In a troubled, uncertain time, the City Council was able to plant a seed of hope for the future Monday.
As expected, the council endorsed the city’s Alcohol Beverage Licensing Committee selections of Peddler’s Pizza Pub and Side Show Kitchen restaurants to receive the two available historic downtown district liquor licenses. Both are expecting to be open later this year.
“I’m tremendously excited we’ve got people willing to invest in the downtown and be a part of the city’s future,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. “The coronavirus pandemic is putting stress on all businesses, especially restaurants, and we’re not immune to that. We realize this is a very hard time. But I’m confident, when we get through this, people are going to flock back to the downtown.”
Peddler’s Pizza is taking over the former Old Style restaurant location and will offer a selection of specialty pizzas and other dishes. Side Show Kitchen will be in the former Figure 8 Brewing site with its menu of “Americanized Asian” entrees.
City Attorney Patrick Lyp said changes have been made to the original historic district license legislation since it was adopted by the state Legislature in 2005 regarding the ability to transfer the licenses and the criteria for the applicants. Something that might still be addressed by the council is the requirement that the restaurants be “fine dining” establishments.
Lyp said “fine dining” was a subjective term that has since evolved into a mix of fine dining and casual fare that has proved desirable and successful. However, he said the council might want to address that issue in the future.
Councilman Bob Cotton asked whether the decision to have 10 special liquor licenses meant the city had too many licenses or not enough to be sustainable because the city has had very little experience with having all 10 in use at any one time.
Lyp said all 10 were in use from 2012 to 2018, and, in talking to the businesses at the time, it appeared they were doing well and were sustainable. The two that closed were the victims of outside circumstances, such as the Casa Del Mar closing when the county decided to buy the former county jail building back. The other eight have continued to do well, he said.
All the council members said they were excited for both projects and for the improvements the owners are making to the buildings. Councilman Evan Costas said, “It’s nice to drive by the Old Style and see the new façade. I’m excited they’re adding a little more diversity to the downtown. It’s going to add a lot to the value of the downtown."
Side Show owner Cory Muro, who already is involved in three restaurants in the city, said, when he was opening the first downtown venture, he considered the Asian cuisine instead of the “farm to table” theme, but he said he didn’t think people were quite ready for it. That’s not the case with this new outing.
Murphy praised the reuse of the Figure 8 site and added Peddler’s Pizza will offer something most of the downtown restaurants don’t offer: a lunch menu.
Both licenses were approved unanimously. The meeting was again conducted by conference call.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana stay-at-home
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.