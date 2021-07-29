Valpo man accused of threatening mass killing wants to remain locked up, court says

VALPARAISO — In a twist from most initial hearings, a Valparaiso man, who is accused of posting a threat of a mass killing on social media, told the judge he wants to remain behind bars, according to the court.

Brian Kelly, 50, reportedly told the judge Thursday morning he wants to remain behind bars because he is a danger to society.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish upheld the current bond of $5,500 cash, but told Kelly he can opt not to post bond and remain behind bars, the court said.

Kelly faces two felony counts of intimidation. The most serious charge refers to committing terrorism, according to court records.

In the video, which was posted June 14, Kelly identifies himself and says, "I'm sending this message as a warning. I am going to murder as many (expletive) people as I can, and then I will kill myself."

He further said that law enforcement needs to take action otherwise "blood" will be on the hands of police, according to court records.

Police said they received several calls and messages about the video, and thanked the community for bringing the video to their attention.