 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valpo man accused of threatening mass killing wants to remain locked up, court says
alert top story urgent

Valpo man accused of threatening mass killing wants to remain locked up, court says

VALPARAISO — In a twist from most initial hearings, a Valparaiso man, who is accused of posting a threat of a mass killing on social media, told the judge he wants to remain behind bars, according to the court.

Brian Kelly, 50, reportedly told the judge Thursday morning he wants to remain behind bars because he is a danger to society.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish upheld the current bond of $5,500 cash, but told Kelly he can opt not to post bond and remain behind bars, the court said.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Kelly faces two felony counts of intimidation. The most serious charge refers to committing terrorism, according to court records.

In the video, which was posted June 14, Kelly identifies himself and says, "I'm sending this message as a warning. I am going to murder as many (expletive) people as I can, and then I will kill myself."

He further said that law enforcement needs to take action otherwise "blood" will be on the hands of police, according to court records.

The incident happened at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard in Calumet City

Police said they received several calls and messages about the video, and thanked the community for bringing the video to their attention.

Kelly was awarded the service of a public defender and future court dates were scheduled for Sept. 20 and Oct. 18, according to the court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe weather causes damage in Wisconsin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts