Valpo man charged in rape of 15-year-old said he stopped, just not right away, police say

VALPARAISO — A 20-year-old Valparaiso man, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl he met online, said he did stop when asked, but did so in about minute or less, according to newly filed charging documents.
"It shouldn't have happened, it was an inappropriate relationship," Xavier Whiting reportedly told police.
Whiting is charged with two felony counts of rape and a felony count of sexual battery, according to charging documents.
The girl told police in March that she met Whiting online in December 2019 and they started dating two weeks later, court documents state. The girl said she was 15 and Whiting was 19 at the time.
On Dec. 15 or 16, 2019, they were watching a movie with a friend when the friend fell asleep, the girl told police. She reportedly said Whiting asked her to have sex and while she said "no," he continued anyway.
Whiting said the pair decided to have sex, but then she became uncomfortable at which time she told him to stop, police said.
"Whiting stated that he did not stop immediately," police said.
He said it was no more than one minute or 45 seconds later that he did stop, according to court documents.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford set bond in the case at $3,500 cash, according to court records.
