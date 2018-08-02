VALPARAISO — Life growing up in Valparaiso wasn't easy for Dr. Michael Goodman.
Born with Treacher Collins Syndrome, a disorder marked by deformities of the skull and causing complications ranging from hearing loss to difficulty breathing, Dr. Goodman told a group of nearly 300 children and adults that fellow students would say "nasty" things to him, especially as he entered middle and high school.
After hearing the hurtful words so many times, he said, he began to believe them himself. He told the group as they prepared to watch the movie "Wonder" about a young man, Auggie Pullman, with Treacher Collins, that he became his own worst bully.
Dr. Goodman also told the crowd that, through self acceptance and learning what he could and could not control, he overcame many of the obstacles he faced. Dr. Goodman, who graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1998, is now a pediatrician at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
He began telling his own story when the film debuted and has told his story to over 10,000 people in 48 visits to schools.
"I've had the time of my life," he said.
The event at the Urshel Pavilion in downtown Valparaiso was sponsored by the Porter County Community Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Indiana and The Braggs Team at Merrill Lynch.
"It is okay to ask me why I look different," Dr. Goodman told the audience. However, he said, it is never, ever appropriate to stare.
"Elementary school was great. Middle school was when I began hearing things. In high school it was worse. At times I didn't feel like going on," said Dr. Goodman.
Accepting himself and accepting what he could and could not control took time, he said, adding that with maturity and the determination to define himself as someone other than a person with Treacher Collins were steps towards self acceptance.
"People would tell me nasty things. I believed them. I repeated them to myself over and over. I beat myself up more than anyone else did. I was my biggest bully," said Dr. Goodman. "I stopped trying to please everyone."
"You don't have control over what you are born with or whether or not people like you. If you don't have control over it, you have to be like 'Frozen' and let it go," he said.
The key, Dr. Goodman told the youngsters and adults, is to be kind, watch your words and actions. He told parents specifically to be role models to children as "they absorb everything." He also told parents to use teachable moments and to teach children the difference between empathy and feeling sorry for someone.
"Everyone is fighting a battle, even though you may not see it, be kind. Differences are as big a deal as you want to make them, be kind," said Goodman.