Valpo OKs plan to help fund assisted living facility

Management of the facilities will be turned over to Gardant Management Solutions, described as the largest management company in the country for such housing.

Lawyers Matthew Carr and Scott Krapf, representing Evergreen, said the tax-exempt bonds issued by local governments like Valparaiso make the project feasible by lowering the average cost of the rent, which is paid by Medicaid for those who qualify.

Although issued by the city, the city does not have any obligation to pay off the bonds, and the bonds do not affect the city's bonding capacity, credit rating or tax rate. Once issued, the bonds are solely the responsibility of Evergreen and its investors.

The bonding got the endorsement of the city's Economic Development Corp. Monday morning prior to the council vote that evening. Evergreen must still get approval of the financing from the Indiana Community Housing Development Authority, which it expects to get in July. If successful, the Valparaiso Council will be asked in August to give final approval to the bond issuance, and the closing on the bonds is expected in September.

Construction could begin in October, and, if it does, the Green Oaks facility would open in 2022. Rent is estimated at $80 a day for those who meet the low- to moderate-income limit, which is 80% of the city's median income of $40,800 a year.