Valpo OKs plan to help fund assisted living facility

VALPARAISO — A proposal to build a 120-unit affordable assisted living facility on U.S. 30 received preliminary approval from the City Council for up to $22 million in tax-exempt bonds to help finance it.
The funds will be used to cover most of the expected $30 million cost of the project near the Strack & Van Til store. The structure on 3.29 acres will have studio and single-bedroom units and be marketed to people 75 and older who meet the income and mobility limiting qualifications. The minimum age requirement will be 62 for those who can't live independently.
Construction cost for what will be called Green Oaks of Valparaiso is estimated at $16.5 million for the three-story structure. Units come with kitchenettes, spacious bathrooms with grab bars and showers, individual heating and air conditioning and an emergency alert system and will be wired for telephone and cable.
The facilities will include a dining room serving three meals a day plus snacks, laundry and housekeeping, the assistance of a 24/7 staff to for personal needs and with medication, along with transportation, private dining room, activity rooms, beauty/barber shop, exercise area, library and computer area and a TV/entertainment center.
The developer is Evergreen Real Estate Group, which develops, acquires and manages affordable and market rate multi-family communities across 10 states, including locations in 11 Indiana communities such as Gary, Hammond, Hobart, Whiting, Mishawaka and Bloomington.
Management of the facilities will be turned over to Gardant Management Solutions, described as the largest management company in the country for such housing.
Lawyers Matthew Carr and Scott Krapf, representing Evergreen, said the tax-exempt bonds issued by local governments like Valparaiso make the project feasible by lowering the average cost of the rent, which is paid by Medicaid for those who qualify.
Although issued by the city, the city does not have any obligation to pay off the bonds, and the bonds do not affect the city's bonding capacity, credit rating or tax rate. Once issued, the bonds are solely the responsibility of Evergreen and its investors.
The bonding got the endorsement of the city's Economic Development Corp. Monday morning prior to the council vote that evening. Evergreen must still get approval of the financing from the Indiana Community Housing Development Authority, which it expects to get in July. If successful, the Valparaiso Council will be asked in August to give final approval to the bond issuance, and the closing on the bonds is expected in September.
Construction could begin in October, and, if it does, the Green Oaks facility would open in 2022. Rent is estimated at $80 a day for those who meet the low- to moderate-income limit, which is 80% of the city's median income of $40,800 a year.
The council voted 6-0, with Councilman Evan Costas absent, to approve a resolution offering its support for the proposed financing plan.