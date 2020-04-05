Valpo organizes brush crew to clean yard waste, get folks safely outside

VALPARAISO — If you’re stuck at home looking for something to do, your yard is waiting for you.
The city is now accepting residents’ brush and yard waste.
The city’s staff is currently reduced, but multiple departments will work together to offer brush and yard waste collection to serve residents working on their yards while social distancing from each other.
“This effort to assemble a brush crew is really a response to our community’s wish to get outside and be productive during this period,” Mayor Matt Murphy said in a news release.
County compost sites have suspended service. When they’re open again, notice will be posted at PorterCountyRecycling.org.
Valparaiso’s rules of collecting brush and yard waste include:
• Place yard waste at the curb or alley, not in the street. Parked cars can interfere with waste collection, and debris in the roadway can also obstruct storm sewer inlets, leading to flooding.
• Yard waste should be free of other debris, including trash.
• With reduced staffing, it might take additional time to complete brush collection citywide. There will be no designated days for each area, but the crews will work throughout the city on a rotating basis.
• Large or heavy items like stumps require a grapple truck to pick up. Place these items where overhead wires and other obstacles won’t hamper pickup. Call the public works department at 219-462-4612 if you have items that will require the grapple truck.
The city will not accept brush or yard waste generated by landscapers and contractors. Milled lumber, lattice, vinyl edging, landscape timbers or railroad ties also won’t be picked up along with brush or yard waste.
Concerned about COVID-19?
