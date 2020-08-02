Valpo park impact fee up for renewal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The city expects its population to reach 40,000 in 10 years, which is an increase of about 5,000 from 2020, growth that comes with a hike in providing services.

Not all of that can be covered with the increased taxes and fees collected from new development.

One solution the city has adopted since 2005 is a parks impact fee, and, on Aug. 10, the City Council will hold a public hearing on whether to increase the current fee on new single-family residential construction to $1,448, a $160 increase. Increases also are proposed on duplexes ($1,231 per unit), apartments ($912 per unit) and assisted living facilities ($724 per unit).

By state law, the fee has to be renewed every five years, and this will be the third time Valparaiso has studied it under the strict limitations imposed by the law. Park Director John Seibert said the fees have generated anywhere from about $70,000 to $370,000 a year over the past 15 years.

The fee is added to the cost of the building permit on all new home construction, so current residents would not have to pay it. The money has to be used to provide new facilities or equipment needed to meet the needs of the increased population and can't be used to replace existing infrastructure.