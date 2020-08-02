Valpo park impact fee up for renewal

VALPARAISO — The city expects its population to reach 40,000 in 10 years, which is an increase of about 5,000 from 2020, growth that comes with a hike in providing services.
Not all of that can be covered with the increased taxes and fees collected from new development.
One solution the city has adopted since 2005 is a parks impact fee, and, on Aug. 10, the City Council will hold a public hearing on whether to increase the current fee on new single-family residential construction to $1,448, a $160 increase. Increases also are proposed on duplexes ($1,231 per unit), apartments ($912 per unit) and assisted living facilities ($724 per unit).
By state law, the fee has to be renewed every five years, and this will be the third time Valparaiso has studied it under the strict limitations imposed by the law. Park Director John Seibert said the fees have generated anywhere from about $70,000 to $370,000 a year over the past 15 years.
The fee is added to the cost of the building permit on all new home construction, so current residents would not have to pay it. The money has to be used to provide new facilities or equipment needed to meet the needs of the increased population and can't be used to replace existing infrastructure.
"Folks choose a place to live because of the quality of life in that community, and parks are a facet of that quality of life," Seibert said. "As people move here, we need more amenities. Over the years we've used the money primarily for pathways, either totally or as matching funds for grants and other funding resources."
He said it also was used to create the horticulture complex, which includes a dog park, and for the Butterfly Playground at Foundation Meadows. It's not usually used for major projects like a community pool or a community center because it would take several years to accumulate enough money.
If the new fee is approved as expected, Seibert said the money could be used for more pathways, trails, park shelters and restrooms, playgrounds, a skate/bike park, adding park land and building multipurpose fields.
The process of enacting the fee starts with input from an impact fee committee made up mostly of builders and real estate people. A consultant also meets with city officials, such as Seibert, Planning Director Beth Schrader, and City Engineer Mike Jabo to determine future infrastructure needs.
The proposed fee ordinance was submitted to the city Park Board on June 23 and the Plan Commission on July 14. Both held public hearings on it before it was introduced by the council. If approved by the council, it doesn't take effect for six months.
Public comments are mostly limited to emails sent to Marci Palmer at mpalmer@valpo.us prior to the meeting. The meeting will be closed to the public because of the state's COVID-19 restrictions but will be livestreamed on the city's website and it's Facebook page at Valparaiso Now. Anyone wanting to attend the meeting to comment should contact Palmer at city hall by Aug. 5 to make arrangements.
Seibert said, while many communities have adopted park impact fees, few have a tiered schedule like Valparaiso's based on the expected impact of different forms of development. The fee does not apply to business or industrial development. The ordinance also gives the city the option of having a cost of living increase of 2.5% each year.
"We hope the results of the fee have a positive impact on why people want to live here, and the fee is another way to keep the parks vibrant," Seibert said.
Anthony David Wilson
Age: 29
Residence: East Peoria, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803110
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person
Class: Misdemeanors
Dandre Lamar McKinney
Davonnus Marcus Johnson
Age: 25
Residence: Hillsboro, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1802938
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: Theft/Rec Stol Prop
Class: Felony D
Eric Lamont Phillips
Jason Anthony Temple
Age: 25
Residence: Hobart
Booking Number(s): 1803109
Arrest Date: March 31, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated; Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering a Person; Operating While Intoxicated - BAC - .08% -.15%
Class: Misdemeanors
Jessie James
Age: 45
Residence: Cedar Lake
Booking Number(s): 1802937
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI Endangering a Person, OWI
Class: Misdemeanor A, Misdemeanor C
John Jacob Allison
Jonathan Besonias
Age: 24
Residence: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Booking Number(s): 1803050
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Sexual Battery
Class: Felony
Jonathan Ray Buckhouse
Age: 24
Residence: Maple Grove, Minnesota
Booking Number(s): 1802932
Arrest Date: March 25, 2018
Offense Description: OWI - at least .15%
Class: Misdemeanor A
Michael Lavell McCullough
Michael Wells
Mistylynn Louise Peterson
Phillip K Zarobsky
Age: 39
Residence: Orland Hills, Illinois
Booking Number(s): 1803127
Arrest Date: April 1, 2018
Offense Description: Operating While Intoxicated
Class: Misdemeanor
Ramon Noel Escobedo
Age: 37
Residence: Hammond
Booking Number(s): 1803052
Arrest Date: March 29, 2018
Offense Description: Robbery
Class: Felony
Ricardo Rene Ruiz Jr.
Sharlee G Wilkerson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!