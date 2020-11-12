Valpo plans additional road paving work

VALPARAISO — The city's paving season extended into November this year as a result of the recent warm spell and the fact it had a little money left over in the paving budget to get a few more projects done.

"It's always a good thing when we can make our time and resources go farther in the city," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "Some of these added paving projects are small segments that will make big and positive differences for motorists and extend the life of the roadway."

Among the projects are installation of speed humps at four locations. Speed humps differ from speed bumps, Murphy said. The speed humps have a gradual ramp on each side and are about 20 feet wide, which makes them gentler on vehicles and does not interfere with snow plowing as speed bumps do. Bumps are used mostly in parking lots and some private roads. Both act as traffic-calming devices.

The recent round of projects includes:

• Wood Street by Parkview Elementary School

• Center Street

• Ridgeland Avenue to south of Hope Street

• Ransom Road, spot improvements just south of Froberg Road

• County Road 400 North from the city limits to Froberg