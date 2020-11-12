 Skip to main content
Valpo plans additional road paving work
Valparaiso city hall stock (copy)

Valparaiso City Hall is shown.

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — The city's paving season extended into November this year as a result of the recent warm spell and the fact it had a little money left over in the paving budget to get a few more projects done.

"It's always a good thing when we can make our time and resources go farther in the city," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "Some of these added paving projects are small segments that will make big and positive differences for motorists and extend the life of the roadway."

Among the projects are installation of speed humps at four locations. Speed humps differ from speed bumps, Murphy said. The speed humps have a gradual ramp on each side and are about 20 feet wide, which makes them gentler on vehicles and does not interfere with snow plowing as speed bumps do. Bumps are used mostly in parking lots and some private roads. Both act as traffic-calming devices.

The recent round of projects includes:

• Wood Street by Parkview Elementary School

• Center Street

• Ridgeland Avenue to south of Hope Street

• Ransom Road, spot improvements just south of Froberg Road

• County Road 400 North from the city limits to Froberg

• County Road 375 North from the city limits to Froberg

• Intersection improvement at Linden Lane and Appletree Lane

• Silhavy Road, spot improvements just north of Vale Park Road

• Hastings Terrace, from Victoria Drive to the cul de sac

• Calumet Avenue, spot improvements to intersections.

The speed humps are being installed on Bedford Road, Eisenhower Road and two on Country Club Road.

The city also announced leaf collection efforts are continuing and updates can be found on that and the road projects on the public works Web site at valpo.us.

