VALPARAISO — The city's police department has retired one officer, promoted a second and announced a new hire.
Sgt. Steve Jackson retired effective April 15 after nearly 30 years of service with the city, according to a news release from Sgt. Joe Hall, commander of support services.
Jackson began his career on Nov. 16, 1989 as a probationary patrolman. He was promoted to corporal on May 30, 1999 and was again promoted on June 1, 2001, to sergeant.
During his career, Jackson served as a school resource officer from 2004 to 2013 before returning to the patrol division. He was active in the department as an instructor throughout his career, teaching many officers as a firearms instructor and was well educated in school safety, Hall said. He has accepted a position with Ivy Tech Community College – Valparaiso Campus, as public safety and emergency preparedness lead and begins theses duties in the upcoming weeks.
The department also announced the promotion of Patrick Yokovich to patrol sergeant. Yokovich, an 11-year veteran, spent his career in the patrol division. A 2004 graduate of Valparaiso High School, he earned his bachelor's degree from Franklin College in 2008.
Yokovich is involved in training for the department, having served as a defensive tactics instructor, a field training officer and is currently the coordinator of the junior police academy.
The department also recently swore in its newest officer, Jacob Myers.
Mayor Jon Costas performed the ceremony, with Chief Jeff Balon, numerous officers, family and friends in attendance.
Myers is a 2013 Wheeler High School graduate, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2014 to 2018. Prior to becoming a Valparaiso police officer, Myers worked with the Porter County Sheriff's Department as a jailer. He will immediately begin his training with the department and will attend the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy later in 2019.