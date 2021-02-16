Valpo pursues grant to aid local businesses

VALPARAISO — The city is pursuing a grant to help local small businesses struggling during the pandemic.
“The city is hoping to secure grants to help local small businesses make payroll, rent and other critical bills as they struggle to cope with COVID-19,” Director of Community Engagement Maggie Clifton said.
The city is seeking a $250,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Rural and Community Affairs that would offer up to $10,000 to each qualifying local small business. The city’s Redevelopment Commission is offering $50,000 for a 20% match.
“We know that this application is going to be very competitive,” Clifton said, so the RDC match should help strengthen the city’s application.
“There’s no guarantee we’ll get this grant, but we do want to go after it,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. “We saw this grant, and we wanted to go after it to do whatever we could to help businesses.”
The City Council passed a resolution Tuesday supporting the city’s grant application.
Hebron had a similar program last year, called Hebron Helps, using U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds channeled through a state block grant.
That program awarded 25 grants to businesses like hair salons, a hardware store and a day care center. The day care center saw the number of kids drop to 15 from 40 before the pandemic began. The grant helped the day care center pay employees whose services would not otherwise be required.
Hebron qualified last year, but Valparaiso didn’t because the city’s median income was too high, Clifton said. The program has been opened to all communities in this third round of federal grants.
Local guidelines for the program have yet to be determined, Clifton said.
If the grant is given to Valparaiso, any local small businesses that receive grants would not have to repay the money.
The city should hear April 1 on whether the federal money funneled through the ORCA is coming, she said.
In other business, Clerk-Treasurer Holly Taylor told the council that a previous proposal to charge insurers for reimbursement of fire department expenses has been pulled and won’t be presented again. The fire department is researching other avenues, she said.