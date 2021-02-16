Valpo pursues grant to aid local businesses

VALPARAISO — The city is pursuing a grant to help local small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

“The city is hoping to secure grants to help local small businesses make payroll, rent and other critical bills as they struggle to cope with COVID-19,” Director of Community Engagement Maggie Clifton said.

The city is seeking a $250,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Rural and Community Affairs that would offer up to $10,000 to each qualifying local small business. The city’s Redevelopment Commission is offering $50,000 for a 20% match.

“We know that this application is going to be very competitive,” Clifton said, so the RDC match should help strengthen the city’s application.

“There’s no guarantee we’ll get this grant, but we do want to go after it,” Mayor Matt Murphy said. “We saw this grant, and we wanted to go after it to do whatever we could to help businesses.”

The City Council passed a resolution Tuesday supporting the city’s grant application.

Hebron had a similar program last year, called Hebron Helps, using U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funds channeled through a state block grant.