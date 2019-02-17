The Bach Institute at Valparaiso University will perform its triennial performance of one of the three major works of Johann Sebastian Bach at 5 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Chapel of the Resurrection on Valparaiso University's campus. This year’s selection is the “St. Matthew Passion,” which was last performed on campus in 2010, featuring Valpo’s Chorale, Bach Choir and Bach Orchestra, along with special guests the Fort Wayne Children’s Concert Treble Choir and the Leipzig Baroque Orchestra. Tickets for the Valpo performance are available online at valpo.edu/bach or the Valpo box office at 219-464-5162. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. General admission tickets cost $40 for preferred seating, $25 for adults, $20 for senior citizens and $10 for non-Valpo students. Admission is free to Valpo students, faculty and staff.
Valpo’s Bach Institute presents Bach’s 'St. Matthew Passion'
