Valpo's Oeding named Distinguished Hoosier

VALPARAISO — Bill Oeding's many years of public service in Valparaiso and Porter County were recognized recently when he was presented with the state's Distinguished Hoosier award by a representative of the governor's office.

"We're so grateful for Bill's contributions to our city and the entire community," Mayor Matt Murphy said.

Former Mayor Jon Costas said, "Bill's fingerprints are all over many of Valparaiso's most notable projects. Projects like Central Park Plaza simply would not have happened without the efforts of Bill Oeding."

Oeding said he was totally shocked and surprised by the honor.

"I was at a meeting, and I was told the mayor wanted to see me at City Hall," he said. "I wrapped up the meeting, and when I got there the council chambers were packed with family and friends. It was very nice to be recognized, but it certainly was a shock."