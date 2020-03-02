Valpo's Oeding named Distinguished Hoosier

VALPARAISO — Bill Oeding's many years of public service in Valparaiso and Porter County were recognized recently when he was presented with the state's Distinguished Hoosier award by a representative of the governor's office.
"We're so grateful for Bill's contributions to our city and the entire community," Mayor Matt Murphy said.
Former Mayor Jon Costas said, "Bill's fingerprints are all over many of Valparaiso's most notable projects. Projects like Central Park Plaza simply would not have happened without the efforts of Bill Oeding."
Oeding said he was totally shocked and surprised by the honor.
"I was at a meeting, and I was told the mayor wanted to see me at City Hall," he said. "I wrapped up the meeting, and when I got there the council chambers were packed with family and friends. It was very nice to be recognized, but it certainly was a shock."
Oeding said he moved to Valparaiso in 1980 to be in charge of Rogers-Lakewood Park. Within a year he was recreation superintendent in charge of all the recreation programs for the city's Parks Department, and then he was made assistant director of the parks. He left the city to take over the Porter County Tourism Bureau for the next three years before moving on to become president of the Greater Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce for three years.
He then entered the private sector to work for a plumbing and piping contractor for several years before returning to the city as public works director in 2004 under Costas.
"I didn't even know Jon at the time," he said. "When they were putting together the administrative team, John Seibert, who was city administrator helping set up the departments, came and asked me if I wanted to head up public works. I turned him down. In fact, I turned him down several times before I finally agreed."
Eventually, Oeding took over as city administrator in 2009. He said he enjoyed different aspects of each of the positions he's held over the years.
"One kind of led to another. We've done a lot of great stuff for the city during that time, and I was glad to be a part of it, but it wasn't just me. I was just part of the team," he said.