Valpo swears in 3 new police officers

VALPARAISO — Three new police officers were sworn in during a Valparaiso Police Department ceremony at City Hall.

Dustin Fish, Steven Augustine and Jeffery Humphrey are now probationary patrolmen, said Sgt. Joe Hall, the department’s public information officer.

One of them has already been through the police academy, Hall said.

Fish, a 2016 Wheeler High School graduate, attended the Valparaiso Junior Police Academy twice while still in high school. The junior academy introduces youths to law enforcement careers.

“I definitely fell in love with law enforcement,” Fish said, during his senior year of high school.

Fish attended the Indiana University Police Academy while a student at IU Bloomington and served as an IU police officer for about a year.

Fish said he is glad to serve Valparaiso.

“The Valparaiso Police Department always had a place in my heart,” he said.

Augustine, a 2013 graduate of Lake Central High School, is studying criminal justice at Indiana University Northwest. He had served as a jail officer with the Porter County Sheriff’s Department since 2015.