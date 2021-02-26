Valpo Y hosts spring 5k walk/run

VALPARAISO —The Valparaiso Family YMCA will host Ringing in Spring 5K Run/Walk April 3 at the Valparaiso Family YMCA at 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive.

The 27th annual event brings athletes of all abilities together to support the Valparaiso Family YMCA at the largest springtime race in Northwest Indiana. Participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.valpoymca.org/ringing-in-spring. Race day registrations will not be accepted.

Rolling start times begin at 7 a.m. with corral times available until 9 a.m. Register before March 7 to guarantee shirt size availability.

Ringing in Spring 5K is a 2021 Race the Region and Gold Cup Elite Series race and includes chip timing, early shirt/bib pick-up, water stops, awards and free childcare (pre-registration is required). Each registered participant receives a long-sleeve wicking shirt. In the spirit of this year’s theme, Let’s Raise Courage, runners are invited to show off their courageous spirit by dressing up as a favorite superhero.

Running enthusiasts and all Y supporters are invited to participate in this family friendly race to raise funds and awareness to support the Annual Campaign at the Y.