Valpo Y hosts spring 5k walk/run

VALPARAISO —The Valparaiso Family YMCA will host Ringing in Spring 5K Run/Walk April 3 at the Valparaiso Family YMCA at 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive.
The 27th annual event brings athletes of all abilities together to support the Valparaiso Family YMCA at the largest springtime race in Northwest Indiana. Participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.valpoymca.org/ringing-in-spring. Race day registrations will not be accepted.
Rolling start times begin at 7 a.m. with corral times available until 9 a.m. Register before March 7 to guarantee shirt size availability.
Ringing in Spring 5K is a 2021 Race the Region and Gold Cup Elite Series race and includes chip timing, early shirt/bib pick-up, water stops, awards and free childcare (pre-registration is required). Each registered participant receives a long-sleeve wicking shirt. In the spirit of this year’s theme, Let’s Raise Courage, runners are invited to show off their courageous spirit by dressing up as a favorite superhero.
Running enthusiasts and all Y supporters are invited to participate in this family friendly race to raise funds and awareness to support the Annual Campaign at the Y.
The Annual Campaign assists the Y in providing scholarship assistance to low income individuals, those with disabilities, and social service agencies, so that everyone who seeks better health and well-being has access to the facilities and programs of the Y – especially during these challenging times.
This year, the Valparaiso Family YMCA hopes to raise $390,000 in support of its annual campaign to ensure that kids to have a safe place to learn and build confidence after school; for families to reconnect and grow together; and to give individuals the opportunity to be the best version of themselves.
Ringing in Spring is made possible by presenting sponsor, St. Mary Medical Center, along with Urschel, NIPSCO, BMO Harris Bank, TCU, UnitedHealthcare, UFS Corporation, Wagner’s, Pratt Industries, Extra Mile Fitness, Family Express, Centier Bank, Burke, Costanza & Carberry, and in memory of Bill Pauley.
Pick a pace, run or walk, and join the Y movement at this year’s Ringing in Spring 5K held annually on the first Saturday of April. Proceeds support the Annual Campaign at the Valparaiso Family YMCA, helping to keep our community strong.
For more information on the event or to register, visit valpoymca.org/ringing-in-spring.