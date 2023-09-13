VALPARAISO —The Valparaiso Family YMCA has opened a new preschool facility, the YMCA Little Angels Learning Center.

Ribbon-cutting honors were held recently at the site. Among the officials there were the YMCA Board of Directors, state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R, Valparaiso, community partners, and local officials.

The new preschool, located in downtown Valparaiso and within the First United Methodist Church, will have capacity to service up to 99 children, providing them with high-quality early learning opportunities and wraparound services.

The YMCA Little Angels Learning Center is part of the YMCA’s commitment to addressing the opportunity gap and supporting families in need.

Sharon Johnson, YMCA President and CEO, addressed the gathering and the Rev. Miller of First United Methodist Church blessed the facility.

They highlighted the importance of investing in early childhood education and the impact of the YMCA’s programs on the lives of children and families. The ceremony also included a tour of the new facility, which features spacious classrooms, new learning resources, room for gross motor skill development, and an outdoor courtyard.

The Valparaiso Family YMCA is one of the largest providers of early learning programs in Porter County, serving more than 400 children annually. The YMCA’s preschools use curriculum that fosters social-emotional, cognitive, physical, and creative development.

This new preschool is part of the YMCA’s commitment to expanding access to affordable and quality early childhood education in Porter County. The YMCA currently operates two preschools across Valparaiso and serves more than 16,000 children, families and adults, with services in youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

The YMCA also offers financial assistance and scholarships to ensure that no one is turned away for inability to pay.

The YMCA Little Angels Learning Center is now enrolling for Fall 2023. For more information, visit www.valpoymca.org, or call the Director of Childcare, Melanie Hoffman, at 219-462-4185 or mhoffman@valpoymca.org.