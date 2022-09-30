 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Vehicle crash cuts water to Porter County hospital, firefighters jump in to help

  • 0
Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department stock

A vehicle crash early Thursday along U.S. 6 damaged a hydrant, cutting water supply to the area, which includes Northwest Health - Porter hospital, according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

 Provided

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A vehicle crash early Thursday along U.S. 6 damaged a hydrant, cutting water supply to the area, which includes Northwest Health - Porter hospital, according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

The local department said it, as well as others in the area, responded by feeding water to the hospital while repairs were underway.

The crash also left residents in the area without water.

Indiana American Water issued an alert Thursday night predicting that repairs would be done by Friday.

"At this time you are under a Boil Water Advisory for 24 hours," the water company said. "Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes. Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses. You will be notified when the boil order has been lifted."

People are also reading…

For more information or to see a map of the affected area please go to amwater.com/inaw/alerts, the company said. Customers may also call 1-800-492-8373.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve the issue," American Water said.

PHOTOS: "Ignite the Region" event

Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan spoke at the Ignite the Region luncheon.

1 of 7
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage rethinks downtown plan

Portage rethinks downtown plan

The master plan is for the area roughly bounded by Willowcreek Road, Indiana Toll Road, Hamstrom Road and the first row of properties along the south side of Central Avenue.

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Cowboys player dies in rock climbing incident

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts