Vehicle crash cuts water to Porter County hospital, firefighters jump in to help

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A vehicle crash early Thursday along U.S. 6 damaged a hydrant, cutting water supply to the area, which includes Northwest Health - Porter hospital, according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The local department said it, as well as others in the area, responded by feeding water to the hospital while repairs were underway.

The crash also left residents in the area without water.

Indiana American Water issued an alert Thursday night predicting that repairs would be done by Friday.

"At this time you are under a Boil Water Advisory for 24 hours," the water company said. "Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes. Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses. You will be notified when the boil order has been lifted."

For more information or to see a map of the affected area please go to amwater.com/inaw/alerts, the company said. Customers may also call 1-800-492-8373.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve the issue," American Water said.