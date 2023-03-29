VALPARAISO — Vendors and donors are being sought for the Northwest Indiana Earth Day Celebration and Reuse Fair next month.

The Porter County Recycling and Waste Reduction District plans its annual Earth Day event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 at the Porter County Expo Center. This year's theme is "invest in our planet."

“We are thrilled to be fully back for an Earth Day Celebration that also includes the Reuse Fair," Executive Director Keri Marrs Barron said. "We have the entire Expo Center booked with learning opportunities for everyone. Due to the confusion surrounding current recycling guidelines, we will have a Recycling 101 presentation open to everyone.”

The event includes wildlife shows, birdhouse building, recycling demonstrations, live music, vendors, guest speakers, giveaways and interactive children's games. It also will host a reuse fair that encourages people to donate used items so they don't end up in a landfill.

People are asked to donate towels, blankets, comforters, gently used bras, golf balls, box fans, dog harnesses, leashes, dog beds, sprinklers, kiddie pools, toddler gates, playpens, kids bikes, adult bikes, art supplies, paper, plastic spoons, scissors, cotton balls and Legos.

Organizers are also asking for Styrofoam egg cartons, plastic storage containers, cardboard, pet bowls, pet kennels, crates, plates, garden tools, art supplies, pet toys, chain, rope, bird feeders, fabric scraps, beads, zippers, shoes, wrapping paper, broken crayons and scratched records.

The supplies will go toward organizations like First Christian Church, Last Chance Rescue, Lakeshore Paws, Working Bikes, Discovery Charter School, Kouts Elementary School, Washington Park Zoo, Uniquely Nico Inc. and Entrepreneur Class from Homegrown Hearts in Kouts.

For more information or to register, visit portercountyrecycling.org.

