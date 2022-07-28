Veteran tells of leading Marines in Afghanistan at fair event

VALPARAISO – Wes Barnes, who led a U.S. Marine Corps, mobile assault platoon in Afghanistan, told a Porter County Fair crowd of his experiences there and training to become an officer.

Barnes, who became a captain in the USMC Reserves, said he had a 20-hour flight from California to Afghanistan with about 74 other Marines to contemplate what he was getting into during his first command.

Barnes was a 26-year-old second lieutenant with some Marines who had deployed to combat missions elsewhere, but “this was completely unknown territory” to him. “I’ll admit, I didn’t know what to expect going into Afghanistan.”

His platoon of 40 Marines was in the field two days on, two days off, often tracking suspicious vehicles.

Often, patrols would track suspicious vehicles. “On one occasion we were able to detain a member of the Taliban” who had been involved in laying IEDs that had hurt U.S. troops, he said.

By that point in the war, a decade after 9/11, the U.S. military was focused on training Afghani troops to take over the mission, he said.

Barnes took a detour on his path to the military.

“Growing up, I’d watch the military movies with my dad,” he said. In college, during a military history course, he got a sense of what the Marine Corps was all about.

“I was sitting in my HS Spanish class when my nation was attacked” on Sept. 11, 2001, Bares said. Terrorists hijacked planes that hit the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and one crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Barnes’ life was all planned out by that time. He was heading to college. “You sort of get an unsettling, confused look” when explaining to parents about your desire to join the military, he said.

His parents were patriotic. His mother put an American flag on the house and yellow ribbons on trees in the yard and a yellow ribbon magnet on the car. But sending a son or daughter to war is a tough decision.

“I always wanted to make my parents proud,” Barnes said, so he went to college and revisited the military path later.

“As an able-bodied person, I felt a little bit guilty” knowing others were fighting to protect his freedoms while he was a college student, he said. He graduated, then passed his difficult exam to become a certified financial planner. That was nothing compared to the tests he would face while training to become a USMC officer.

“I decided to put a pause on my professional career as a financial adviser” in 2011, he said. Barnes has since returned to it. He also owns, with his wife, the Parlour Doughnuts store at U.S. 30 and Ind. 2.

“My desire was to join a branch where there was a high likelihood I would deploy and serve my branch in combat,” he said. Barnes did his research and learned it would be difficult to survive Officer Candidate School. “The challenge and unlikely odds only solidified my decision to join the Marine Corps.”

“If you didn’t have a strong 3-mile run time, you weren’t going to make it in the Marines,” he said, so his 20 minutes on a treadmill weren’t good enough. He trained harder.

“The Marine Corps had a minimum standard for physical fitness, but it was expected the officers would far exceed the minimum standards,” Barnes said.

“Our recruiter tried to help us as much as possible,” Barnes said. “They will make you fail at times and wait to see how you react,” he learned. “You really see someone’s true self come out, good or bad, during times of discomfort.”

In December 2011, when he graduated from OCS, his proud mom got a red USMC Mom sweatshirt at the PX.

Then began six months of training to get his military occupation specialty. His dream was to be an infantry officer. The training was physical as well as mental. “In infantry, we carry everything we need with us on foot,” he explained.

It was a 95-degree day in July when he took his infantry officer command test: “I was nervous because I knew it was going to be hard, mentally and physically.”

Just after midnight, the candidates got their instructions. At 3 a.m., they were dropped off with no further instructions.

By the time he finished, he knew he was dehydrated. A guy in front of him collapsed and had a seizure. He wasn’t allowed to repeat the test. “Once you fall out as a heat case, you’re more likely to do that again,” Barnes said.

Based on his military experience, Barnes offered three life lessons.

“Set the example,” he said. “You hear this all the time, but I never really understand how important this was until becoming a Marine officer.”

“Stay humble,” he added. “Like everything, there’s a balance. There’s a time to be proud, but there’s a time to be humble.”

“Never sacrifice integrity,” he said. “We have to fight back and find a way to win with integrity.”