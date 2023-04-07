VALPARAISO – Members of the Roman army took to the parking lot and prayer trail Friday at St. Paul Catholic Church. In a procession repeated in Hispanic communities across this country and south of the border, the faithful saw a military governor condemn an innocent man, then watched as the prisoner walked to his grisly execution.

Members of the Catholic parish participated in a Via Crucis Viviente, or Living Stations of the Cross.

The Stations of the Cross is a Catholic devotion depicting 14 episodes in the final hours of Jesus’ life, from his sentencing by Pontius Pilate to his death and his corpse being placed in the tomb.

Belinda Rodriguez, who directed the religious service, said the program had a cast of 45, from children to adults. She said the parish has been doing the Via Crucis for five years.

“For us, this is a remembrance of what Jesus had to go through,” Rodriguez said. “Especially to get kids involved, they are our future and we want to keep the tradition going.”

Among those young people was Lorena Torres, 19. A first-year nursing student at Ivy Tech, she played Veronica, who wiped Jesus’ brow, only to see his image remain on the cloth.

“This is part of our religion, and it’s way for us to show others what Jesus went through. It’s also a very touching story, part of Holy Week, leading to Easter Sunday.”

For the roles of Jesus and his mother Mary, Rodriguez turned to real-life family members Joel and Martha Perez.

“I’m a little nervous, but I’m doing pretty good. I’m confident,” said Joel, 19, who works at El Cantarito, a local eatery.

Martha, his real-life mother, was playing Mary for the second time. Seeing Jesus’ mother as “very humble, very loving,” she called performing alongside her son a “big blessing for me.”

Playing Jesus for the first time, Joel Perez noted, “I’ve looked at my lines and I prayed every day.”

Perez wanted the role three years ago, but he was too young at the time. “I feel so privileged,” he said.

A popular Catholic tradition on Lenten Fridays, the Stations of the Cross dates back to the Middle Ages, when Catholics who could not travel to the Holy Land recreated the pilgrimage sites from Christ’s Passion.

With papal approval, the devotion developed over centuries. Among those credited with promoting the prayer service was St. Leonard Casanova of Port Maurice, a Franciscan friar who during the late 17th and early 18th centuries erected more than 500 Stations in Italy. For centuries, Franciscans had been responsible for the holy sites around Jerusalem.

PHOTOS: On the Via Crucis in Valparaiso

Mario Abarca, who played Pontius Pilate, just recently joined the Catholic faith. “This has changed my life. This [Via Crucis] is very important to me.”

According to Catholic Exchange, entire communities in Mexico and Central America participate in the Via Crucis. Faithful followers process from home to home, as a man portraying Jesus carries the cross and eventually dies.

At St. Paul, the procession started from a church door, then proceeded through the parking lot to the parish prayer trail, eventually arriving at Calvary and Jesus’ crucifixion.

Helping Jesus Carry his cross was Simon the Cyrene, played by Carlos Robles. “For me, this is an honor, doing this for God,” said Robles, a first-time Via cast member. He saw Simon as a “good person who was willing to help Jesus.”

Maria De Los Angeles Magaña portrayed Mary Magdalene, a follower of Jesus. “I believe in this,” she said. “This has made my faith stronger, as I think about what happened 2,000 years ago.”

Magaña said there isn’t much she can do during the Via aside from walking with Jesus’ mother Mary and the apostle John. “I try to present to other people how Jesus suffered,’ she said.

Another of Jesus’ followers was played by the Rev. Douglas Mayer, St. Paul’s pastor. The Rev. Roque Meraz, associate pastor, who was born in Durango, Mexico, noted that the Via Crucis “helps us understand how Jesus suffered, and helps us to share that suffering. People took time out of their jobs to do this.

“This is a way of representing Jesus’ suffering on the cross,” the priest continued, “and to make that suffering known to other people. It’s a visual testimony.”

Parishioner Helen Brandewie, a Spanish teacher at Andrean High School, played one of the sorrowful women of Jerusalem. “Latinos really celebrate the Passion of Christ, and we can learn from them. This depicts Our Lord’s suffering really well.”

José Rodriguez, who played Dismas, the good thief, said, “He was a robber, no good, yet he believed Jesus was the Son of God.”

Marco Medina, as the apostle John, called the Via a chance “to experience first-hand and re-incarnate what happened back then. Times today are very different, and this enables us to see how far we’ve come.”