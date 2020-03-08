Video appears to show seawall failure at Ogden Dunes

OGDEN DUNES — A video filmed Friday during windy weather along Lake Michigan appears to show a seawall failure at a section along the town's shoreline.

The video, filmed by Brandon Clair, of Portage, owner and operator of Timeless Aerial Photography, LLC, captured dramatic images of waves crashing into the eroding shoreline. Water appeared to be getting behind the wall and in properties dotting the lakefront.

The compromised seawall appears in the video to be bending outward into the lake with water caught behind it.

"That's probably some of the worst storm surge I've ever seen," Clair said. "It was doing unthinkable damage. There were nonstop trucks dumping sand and rocks, but they couldn't keep up."

Ogden Dunes Fire Chief Eric Kurtz shared the video onto the department's Facebook page, noting the severity of the damage and tagging Porter County Emergency Management Agency, Department of Homeland Security, Gov. Eric Holcomb and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"From the video, there's a significant failure of the seawall," Kurtz said. "When you see a seawall failure, it (water) starts getting behind the wall, and that failure can go both directions."