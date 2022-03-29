 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured urgent

Vietnam veterans honored in Valpo

  • 0

VALPARAISO — Vietnam veterans reflected on their service during the inaugural Vietnam Veteran’s Day ceremony Tuesday at the service memorial at Foundation Meadows.

“It was the beginning of the Tet Offensive in 1968,” U.S. Marine Corps veteran Joe Baczynski said, reading remarks written by Army veteran Bob Carnagey, who was unable to attend.

“During my 13-month deployment I saw napalm being dropped, I heard B-52 bombers dropping their blankets of bombs,” Baczynski read.

“I had good duty, but I was scared every day,” he read. “On weekends I spent time in Catholic Charities orphanage outside of Saigon.” There were 100 kids from infant to 14-year-olds who were burned by napalm.

Carnagey said he has memories of those kids and of his two friends who didn’t make it home from the war. Of the 2.7 million who served, 1.8 million are dead, not counting the more than 58,000 whose names are on the Vietnam War Memorial wall, most of them from exposure to Agent Orange, he said.

People are also reading…

Baczynski praised Carnagey for his work in service to veterans and others in the community.

“God bless him and God bless all the Vietnam veterans,” Baczysnki said. “Remember those who didn’t come home. I thank the mothers and fathers and wives of those who did make it home and helped them go on with their life.”

Mayor Matt Murphy told of his father, James Murphy, who served in Vietnam.

“In Mayor of ’67 he suffered critical injuries in the Mekong Delta,” Murphy said. His father earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

“I’m grateful for his service and that he’s still with us,” Murphy said.

Some were killed or injured during the war, which until Afghanistan was the nation’s longest war. More than 58,000 Americans died in the war.

“We honor these lives and all those who served,” Murphy said.

“Today, as we look at those at Ukraine and other areas of the world experiencing war and uncertainty, we are more grateful for those who sacrificed for our safety and our freedom,” he said.

“We’re thankful every day for our veterans and our public servants,” Director of Parks and Recreation John Seibert said. “We want to say thank you today, tomorrow and as often as can be said.”

Aaron Ferguson is the Night and Sports Editor at The Times of Northwest Indiana. Leave him a message at 219-853-2519 or reach him at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com. Follow him on Twitter @Sports_Aaron.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chesterton hailed as 'premier' community

Chesterton hailed as 'premier' community

"Chesterton’s excellent location ... makes this town one of the premier communities in Northwest Indiana to move to and develop in," Town Manager Dave Cincoski said.

Valparaiso University to host solar symposium

Valparaiso University to host solar symposium

Longtime Valparaiso University chemistry educator Jonathan Schoer died in 2020 after a battle with Lou Gehrig's disease. Now his legacy lives on through an annual environmental symposium.

Porter County needs early vote staffing

Porter County needs early vote staffing

The election board approved using electronic pollbooks for the travel board that goes to places like nursing homes so residents can vote without having to leave home.

Watch Now: Related Video

How is the Ukraine invasion shutting down tourism in Turkey and Cuba?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts