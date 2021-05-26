Virtual hearing set for Wednesday on permit for facility that released toxic chemical into lake

PORTAGE — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has scheduled a virtual public hearing for 6 p.m. today regarding its plan to renew a five-year wastewater permit for the U.S. Steel Midwest plant.

The Portage facility has been operating under a proposed consent decree reached with state and federal officials after it released nearly 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium — or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws — into the Burns Waterway in April 2017.

The discharge sent hexavalent chromium, the toxic chemical featured in the movie "Erin Brockovich," into Lake Michigan and resulted in the closure of several beaches and a shutdown at Indiana American Water's Ogden Dunes intake facility.

The release also spurred lawsuits against U.S. Steel filed on behalf of the Surfrider Foundation and Chicago. The parties later were granted permission to intervene in the government's case against the steelmaker.

The government's case includes a proposed consent decree that calls for U.S. Steel to pay a $601,242 civil penalty and more than $625,000 in response costs and damages to government agencies for its April 2017 spill of hexavalent chromium.