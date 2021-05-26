Virtual hearing set for Wednesday on permit for facility that released toxic chemical into lake

PORTAGE — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has scheduled a virtual public hearing for 6 p.m. today regarding its plan to renew a five-year wastewater permit for the U.S. Steel Midwest plant.
The Portage facility has been operating under a proposed consent decree reached with state and federal officials after it released nearly 300 pounds of hexavalent chromium — or 584 times the daily maximum limit allowed under state permitting laws — into the Burns Waterway in April 2017.
The discharge sent hexavalent chromium, the toxic chemical featured in the movie "Erin Brockovich," into Lake Michigan and resulted in the closure of several beaches and a shutdown at Indiana American Water's Ogden Dunes intake facility.
The release also spurred lawsuits against U.S. Steel filed on behalf of the Surfrider Foundation and Chicago. The parties later were granted permission to intervene in the government's case against the steelmaker.
The government's case includes a proposed consent decree that calls for U.S. Steel to pay a $601,242 civil penalty and more than $625,000 in response costs and damages to government agencies for its April 2017 spill of hexavalent chromium.
A U.S. District judge has not yet decided whether to approve the government's settlement agreement.
Attorneys for the Surfrider Foundation filed a renewed request Friday for an evidentiary hearing or oral arguments on the government's motion to enter a revised consent decree. Chicago won permission Tuesday to join Surfrider's motion.
IDEM said the proposed consent decree requires U.S. Steel Midwest to monitor total hexavalent chromium daily and address related requirements.
The increased monitoring frequency and associated requirements are included in the draft renewal permit, along with mandates to develop, implement and review an operations and maintenance plan, IDEM said.
"The U.S. Steel Midwest permit renewal draft includes current water quality standards and ensures that the facility is held accountable for compliance with today's more stringent environmental regulations," IDEM said. "Specific changes in the draft permit include increased monitoring frequency for copper, new limits on and a schedule of compliance for formaldehyde, more stringent mass limits for lead, new water quality-based effluent limits for mercury, new acute and chronic limits for whole effluent toxicity, and increased sampling frequency for total/hexavalent chromium and copper."
To participate in the public hearing, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86414104747?pwd=VVpsOWErSjRQekRyV1RVdms5ZHlpZz09&from=addon at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
To participate by phone, call 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 864 1410 4747 and the passcode is 868757.
The draft permit public notice and fact sheet can be found at https://www.in.gov/idem/public-notices/public-notices-northwest-indiana/.
The public comment period for the draft permit has been extended to June 17, IDEM said.