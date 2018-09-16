Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Apple orchard time

Students at Myers elementary taste some apple cider at County Line Orchard.

 Provided

PORTAGE — First-graders at Myers Elementary visited County Line Orchard. They've been studying all about apples in their classrooms. They've learned about the parts of an apple, how it grows from seed to apple and how the trees change throughout the season. Students have graphed their favorite color apple, taste tested different apple foods and listened to an interview with an apple farmer.

