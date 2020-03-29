Visiting Nurse Association delivers comfort to seniors during stay-at-home order

VALPARAISO — The Visiting Nurse Association of Northwest Indiana is helping seniors stay connected throughout the coronavirus crisis with help from community volunteers.

The Friend 2 Friend program encourages kids to write postcards to seniors who might otherwise feel isolated during the stay-at-home order, and the Phone Companionship Program connects seniors with friendly volunteers for conversations over the phone.

“It’s more important than ever for us to help seniors be safe and feel connected,” said Bob Franko, CEO of VNA of NWI. “If you have some paper, colored pencils and a bored kid at home, you could really help brighten someone’s day.”

Families are invited to send their postcards to VNA of NWI’s headquarters at 501 Marquette St., in Valparaiso, and staff will have them safely delivered to seniors.

More information about the Friend 2 Friend postcard program can be found on VNA of NWI’s Facebook page. Seniors interested in receiving companionship phone calls throughout the stay-at-home order can contact Melanie Marshall by email at mmarshall@vnanwi.org.