VNA of NWI kicks off annual Christmas for the Elderly drive

Steve Morrow, a Navy veteran and VNA Hospice patient, struggles daily with his illness and poverty. VNA nurses caring for Morrow learned that one of the “luxuries” he missed was a straight razor shave, complete with hot towel service that he used to treat himself to once in a while when he was younger. The nurses sprang into action through the VNA’s Christmas for the Elderly program, reaching out to a local barber who provided just that service. The barber, Todd Carpenter, owner of South Shore Shaving Company in Valparaiso and a veteran himself, gave him a shave and threw in a haircut, too. Because Morrow can no longer drive, InHealth Integrated Care, a local ambulance service, gave him a lift to the barber shop.
During the haircut, Morrow and Carpenter exchanged stories of their days in the service. Steve even joked, “I’m a sailor; this is what I get for trusting a Marine with my hair.” At the end of Steve’s shave, the heartfelt handshake and hug between veterans brought the VNA nurses to tears.
Morrow had a smile on his face and a spring to his step – something his nurses hadn’t seen in a while. And that was thanks to the VNA’s Christmas for the Elderly program, South Shore Shaving Company, and InHealth Integrated Care.
A gift to the VNA’s Christmas for the Elderly program helps the VNA identify needs and provide special experiences with things such as much needed home repairs, lift chairs, groceries, prescriptions, warm clothing, VNA Meals on Wheels, and Lifeline services all year long.
Monetary gifts may be mailed or dropped off at the VNA administration building, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383. Gifts may be made in honor or memory of loved ones. Make checks payable to VNA Foundation, with CFTE in the memo line. Donations may also be made online at: www.vnanwi.org/donate.