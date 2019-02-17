CHESTERTON — The Reality Check (formerly the Reality Store) will be from 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. March 20 at Chesterton Middle School, 651 W. Morgan Ave. For more than 20 years, this event prepares eighth-graders from the Duneland area on how to be successful in life after graduation. Students are given a predetermined salary they would earn in their chosen profession at age 28. During the Reality Check, they visit tables where they pay such expenses as taxes, housing, childcare, etc. Some do end up in bankruptcy, while others may have a little money left over at the end. The ones that have remaining funds can “spend” their money on imaginary rewards such as investments, trips, concerts, motorcycles and more.
The Reality Check is organized by the Duneland Chamber of Commerce and the Duneland School Corp. The event takes over 100 volunteers each year. Volunteers are welcome to take part in the Reality Check for either a half day or whole day. Morning sessions are from 7:30 to 11:45 a.m., and afternoon sessions are from 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Breakfast and lunch is provided for all volunteers. To volunteer, call Michelle Hunsley at the Duneland Chamber of Commerce at 219-926-5513 or email michelle@dunelandchamber.org.