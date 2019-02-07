Dr. Joshua Rapp, of Harvard Forest, collects data for a research project he is conducting at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Rapp is investigating how climate affects the culture and ecology of sugar maple trees, and he is utilizing the help of volunteer citizen scientists. Staff from Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and the Great Lakes Research and Education Center are looking for volunteers who live within a 30-minute drive of Porter who are interested in collecting data for this project on one or more afternoons each week from now through approximately mid-March.
No experience is necessary. Training sessions will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday and Monday. People may attend either session. The training sessions will begin indoors at the Park Connection Office (former Bailly/Chellberg Contact Station) on Minerals Springs Road, and will move outdoors to the actual sugar bush research site. Participants should wear boots and dress for the weather.
The Park Connection Office is adjacent to the Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm parking lot on Mineral Springs Road, just north of U.S. 20. For more information about this volunteer opportunity, call 219-395-1987. Visit www.nps.gov/indu and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNL.