Vote absentee or by mail, Porter County election officials urge

VALPARAISO — Porter County election officials are encouraging voters to request absentee ballots and vote by mail instead of going to early voting sites as the novel coronavirus pandemic affects everyday life.

“At this time, we are recommending that voters who are at an increased risk for severe illness consider voting by mail instead of going to an early-voting facility or their polling location on Election Day,” Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said in a prepared statement.

“Please request an absentee ballot ASAP. The U.S. Post Office advises that first-class mail turnaround is at least three to five days, and the absentee application must be received by 11:59 p.m. on April 23,” Bailey said.

Anyone can request an absentee ballot, but Bailey especially encouraged voters 60 and older, those with underlying health conditions (including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes and weakened immune systems) and voters in households with those at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 to apply for an absentee ballot.

Visit porterco.org/absentee, email abs@porterco.org or call 219-465-3485 or 219-465-3398 to request a ballot and vote by mail.