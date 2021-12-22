Voter centers’ convenience could boost Porter County election turnout

Worries about polling places opening late because of a power failure or other problems would be eased, too. Voters could simply go elsewhere to vote instead of waiting to see if the power comes back on or giving up entirely.

Simpson said the county paid $2 million for new election equipment in 2019 that is capable of serving vote centers. Using the machines to their fullest potential is good business, he said.

Sundae Schoon, director of the Elections and Registration Office, said although the number of polling places would be reduced from 63 to 44, the polling places would be more conveniently located. Putting polling places in high-traffic areas and reducing redundancy lessens confusion.

Under the current system, she said, “You might have a polling location across the street, but your actual polling location is four miles away” because of how precinct boundaries are drawn.

With a vote center, Simpson said, “I can stop on my way to work. I have to be there at 7. I can pull in at 6:05 and vote on my way to work” as one scenario.

Students already registered to vote would be able to just walk down the hallway to vote while still at school.