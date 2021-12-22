Voter centers’ convenience could boost Porter County election turnout

VALPARAISO — Every election, voters show up at the wrong polling place. That would be a thing of the past if Porter County shifts to using vote centers.
The two primary aims of vote centers are voter convenience and increasing voter turnout.
The 10-year average for voter turnout is just 33%, said Becky Rauch, assistant director of the county Elections and Registration Office.
The only downside of vote centers is fear of the unknown, she said. State law requires a unanimous vote by the bipartisan Election Board for vote center locations.
Already, 55 of Indiana’s 92 counties use vote centers, which allow voters to cast a ballot at any polling place in the county, Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said at the first public hearing on switching to vote centers.
“During the 28 days of early voting, you can vote anywhere,” she said. “Why not on election day?”
In 2018, some polling places didn’t open on time. With vote centers, that wouldn’t be a problem. Voters could simply be directed to another polling place. But under the current system, voters are required to vote in the polling place for their precinct. The machines are programmed for just one precinct, Rauch explained.
“Behind the scenes, it’s nothing but good,” Election Board President Paul Rausch said.
Under the current system, one polling place might serve several precincts. But even if some machines aren’t being used, the voter might have to wait because there’s a line for the one that serves their precinct.
“It’s like going to a grocery store. They’ve got 24 lanes to check out, but only two are open,” county information technology director Lee Childress said.
In 2020, a lot of people wanted to vote early, creating long lines in some early voting locations. “There was nothing we could do because there was no other machine we could take there,” Bailey said.
Porter County Republican Party Chairman Mike Simpson was driving his 88-year-old mother to the downtown Valparaiso early voting site that year and saw a long line wrapped around the building. He drove on by and took her to the Union Township location, where she didn’t have to wait.
That could happen on election day, too, with vote centers in place.
The 2020 election was also when the county had to scramble to find new locations when some polling places were unavailable just days before the election because of the pandemic.
Worries about polling places opening late because of a power failure or other problems would be eased, too. Voters could simply go elsewhere to vote instead of waiting to see if the power comes back on or giving up entirely.
Simpson said the county paid $2 million for new election equipment in 2019 that is capable of serving vote centers. Using the machines to their fullest potential is good business, he said.
Sundae Schoon, director of the Elections and Registration Office, said although the number of polling places would be reduced from 63 to 44, the polling places would be more conveniently located. Putting polling places in high-traffic areas and reducing redundancy lessens confusion.
Under the current system, she said, “You might have a polling location across the street, but your actual polling location is four miles away” because of how precinct boundaries are drawn.
With a vote center, Simpson said, “I can stop on my way to work. I have to be there at 7. I can pull in at 6:05 and vote on my way to work” as one scenario.
Students already registered to vote would be able to just walk down the hallway to vote while still at school.
During a municipal election year, the plan can be amended so all vote centers are within city or town limits, Schoon said. “But we would continue to be a vote center county,” Election Board Vice President Ethan Lowe said.
Additional public hearings will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 13 at the Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso.
The plan would have to be approved by the County Council and Board of Commissioners before a unanimous vote by the Election Board to be put in place in time for the 2022 primary election.
WATCH NOW: Election Day 2020 in NWI
See videos documenting the energy of Election Day, voters' reactions and recaps throughout the week.
Videos captured and produced by Times Staff.
Regionites share their reactions to Joe Biden's projected triumph over incumbent Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Video by John Luke.
The referendum secures funding for teacher raises and to balance budgets — a key step in seeking to end state intervention at Gary schools.
A mix of incumbents and new faces earned positions in Porter County's government.
Republican Jerry Tippy held onto his Lake County commissioner post in a race against longtime Lake County Democrat Gerry Scheub.
Republicans Hal Slager and Julie Olthoff have reclaimed their Indiana House seats they previously lost in 2018 to Democratic challengers.
Frank Mrvan cruised to victory on Tuesday to succeed longtime congressman Pete Visclosky.
Frank Mrvan thanks his supporters and staff on Tuesday at his campaign headquarters in Merrillville. Video by Kale Wilk.
Precinct workers Joshua Rose and Michael DeVries speak on what they feel is increased turnout for a couple of precincts at Gary Fire Station N…
Precinct clerk Rick Bakker explains what sanitization protocols and PPE equipment are available for poll workers and voters at Schererville To…