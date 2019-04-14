Write-On Hoosiers members share camaraderie and good-natured critiquing as they read aloud a chapter from novels or poems they have written.
It's just part of twice monthly gathering by members who gathered on a recent night at a local library meeting room.
The group, with members from throughout Northwest Indiana, was formed 30 years ago by Sharon Palmeri in a creative writing class she taught through the Merrillville Adult Education.
"It started as just a get-together and it evolved," Palmeri said.
Palmeri jokes that she would have thought of a more sophisticated name if she would have known the group would still be around for 30 years.
Write-On Hoosiers celebrated its anniversary Wednesday with a reunion gala at Avalon Manor in Hobart.
The group meets the first and third Thursdays of the month, January through November, at area libraries.
“Write-on Hoosiers started at the end of the first class I taught. The students told me they were not ready to quit writing after the class. They were all 'hyped up' and encouraged me to start a writers’ group,” Palmeri recalled.
A recent session featured published and unpublished writers who are teachers, nurses, lawyers and computer techs.
Katherine Flotz, 83, of Crown Point, self-published a book called "A Pebble in My Shoe," a memoir of her life in the concentration camp during World War II.
"I've sold 4,000 books," Flotz said.
Hardashan Singh Valia, the last to share his work, read a poem, "Bell Tolls," he had written honoring the memory of the New Zealand mosque attack victims.
Paula Stephenson and her daughter, Corri Stephenson, both of Crown Point, became members about a 18 months ago.
"It's fun, and everyone respects everyone. I would recommend it to anyone who needs help with their writing. We enjoy going," Stephenson said.
Stephenson, who works as a substitute teacher, said she started writing poetry at age 8.
She primarily writes children's books and is writing a book about a baby elephant called "Ferguson Saves the Day" she hopes to publish soon.
Corri Stephenson, at age 30 one of the younger members of the group, will illustrate her mother's book and also writes dark fantasy supernatural thrillers.
For more information on Write-On Hoosiers, email: writeonhoosiers@comcast.net or call (219) 663-7307.
Those wanting information can also call (219) 663-7307.