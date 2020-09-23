WATCH NOW: 3 firefighters unharmed after firetruck collides with semi

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHESTERTON — Three firefighters were unharmed after a semitrailer collided with their firetruck at a Chesterton intersection Wednesday afternoon.

None of the firefighters needed to be taken to a hospital, said Chesterton Fire Department Chief John Jarka. The driver of the semi had a minor injury of his wrist but was otherwise in good health.

A short time before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday the vehicles collided in the intersection of Indiana 49 and County Road 1100 North in Chesterton, Jarka confirmed.

An eyewitness, Ronnie Smith, of Michigan City, driving through after the crash said the cab and the trailer of the firetruck were completely detached. The front of the semi cab also appeared to have extensive damage. Jarka was unable to say whether the firetruck was totaled in the wreck.

The Chesterton Police Department is investigating the crash and no additional information on how the collision occurred was immediately available.

The area was shut down as crews clean up the scene and authorities investigate. Smith said northbound Ind. 49 was backed up for 2 miles following the crash and that southbound Ind 49 was down to one lane as of 1:30 p.m.