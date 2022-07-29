WATCH NOW: 4-Hers display hoofed critters at fair sale

VALPARAISO — For young people in 4-H, months of work came down to one moment Thursday at the Porter County Fair. These young people led the livestock they raised into the public eye — and pocketbook — at the 4-H Celebration Sale.

For auction were sheep, rabbits, swine, poultry, beef cattle, dairy steer and goats.

Geneva Maxwell, 18, of Valparaiso and the Boone Grove Future Farmers, brought her cross pigs to the fair. A 4-Her for 10 years, she said, “I enjoy the people and getting to know your animal. We’ve built a community.”

Working with pigs, which Maxwell finds “interesting,” she said 4-H taught her “how to be responsible and be a good listener. I’ve also learned how to be aware of your surroundings. All animals are weird, but we all come together and work it out.”

Porter County Fair and Kraft Auction Service assembled the live and online sale of livestock.

Fair officials noted how 4-Hers, ranging from 9 to 18 years old, purchase an animal, then care for and groom the animal until they compete for conformation and style before independent judges at the fair.

Lessons learned through 4-H, according to the fair website, include responsibility, commitment to a long-term project, accountability and knowledge of animal care.

Tyler Good, 15, of Kouts, displayed his reserve champion spot pig. A member of the South County Clovers, he is also proud of his 4-by-4-foot farm scene diorama. The scene includes fields planted, farm machines fixed and lawns mowed.

For some 4-Hers, agriculture is all in the family.

Makenzie Duttlinger, 10, of Valparaiso raised Bee, a Brookshire pig, since its birth in January. Hosing down the animal to keep it cool, Duttlinger was there when Bee was born on her grandfather’s farm. It has since grown to 260 pounds.

A member of the Morgan Hustling Hoosiers, Duttlinger has been in 4-H for two years. “I like hanging out together. It’s a fun experience,” she said. “I’ve learned how to practice with the animal. If you don’t practice with the animal, it doesn’t get better.”

Another Duttlinger made a record showing at the fair. Hudson Duttliner, from Wanatah, received $102,000 for his 300-pound pig.

Also bringing pigs to the auction were Mercury Pappas, 12, and his sister Lilliana, 15. The Kouts youngsters and Morgan Sodbusters members both won ribbons for their bovine entries.

Proceeds from auction sales are traditionally used for the purchase and feeding of animals in the coming year. Part of the 4-H project requires young people to record their expenses, profits and managing of finances.

4-Hers have up to 10 years in the organization, fair officials said, and many in the livestock program will go the distance.

Mattie Sandberg, 10, of Kouts and the Pleasant Pioneers brought Jimmy, her reserve grand champion lamb to the auction. Jimmy, which brought in a winning bid of $7 a pound, was born Jan. 1.

McKenzie Birky, of Kouts and the Pleasant Pioneers, held onto a sheep named Lamb. In 4-H for eight years, Birky said, “I like to spend time with the animals and spending time with other people and their animals.”

When it came to larger livestock, Colter Hannon, 13, of Valparaiso and the Morgan Sodbusters, was caring for his 1,100-pound beef cattle. He’s been raising cattle for seven years.

“In a way, they’re gentle giants, if you get to know them,” he said.

Dusty, the cattle, was not being auctioned, as Hannon had no problem saying his family would eat the beast. “It’s the circle of life,” he said. “That’s the whole reason for us raising them.”

Valparaiso youths Sam Rodgers and Cayden Steighner together raise Holstein beef cattle. Rodgers, 14, and Steighner, 15, have both been in 4-H for several years.

“I’ve learned how to treat animals properly and how to act with other people in the arena,” Steighner said.

Rodgers added, “I’ve learned how to be a better person.”