WATCH NOW: 9/11 float criticized online: 'I think we are a better community than that'

The photos on the float of the 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan during U.S. withdrawal of troops under the leadership of Democratic President Joe Biden were not intended as a political statement, but rather as a timely addition to the memory, Simpson said.

"We were trying to honor the tragedies," Simpson said. "If you don't like it, there are others who do."

Another post still appearing early Monday afternoon on the Valparaiso Republicans Facebook page reads, "And the award for tasteless popcorn fest float goes too ... The Republican party of valparaiso!"

"People are entitled to their opinions," Simpson said. "We don't live in a vacuum."

But he felt that some of the critics went too far in flooding with negative online reviews a local business owned by the wife of one party volunteer.

The Valparaiso Democratic Party criticized the float as leaving the general public with a bad impression of the community.