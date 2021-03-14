WATCH NOW: 'Call to duty': Compassion at front lines of COVID-19 battle

The nurses working the testing site, who began with a tent and wound up with a donated camper, have endured both heat and cold, but Ashby is not complaining and sees it as a "call to duty" for her and fellow health care workers.

"Everybody's come to step up to the plate," she said. "We just keep on doing it."

Hospital administrators, too, said they have stepped up with measures to give a little extra care to their health care workers during this challenging time.

"Our Leadership Team continues to look for ways to support our staff," the hospital spokesperson said. "For example, one hospital created a quiet break room where staff can get away, take a break and enjoy complimentary treats. We’ve also provided meals periodically and have invited counselors on-site to speak with employees both in groups and as individuals."

In addition to the Porter site, Northwest Health operates hospitals in LaPorte and Knox.

Tiffany McIlvain, who has worked inside the hospital on the COVID unit since it was opened in March, said she has not hesitated stepping up to help during the ongoing pandemic.

"I went into nursing to help people," the Medaryville resident said.