CHESTERTON — Meagan Ferguson was among the area residents who climbed out of bed early Friday to catch sight and a video memory of the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train as it passed through the Region.

"I knew since it was coming through after a two-year hiatus; I had to take my kids," the South Haven resident said.

"We got up at 2:30 and started tracking its progress as it made its way into Elkhart," Ferguson said. "Once the crew switched out and started its trek out of Elkhart, we loaded up and headed to Chesterton to wait."

Why the early rising?

"Memories, it’s all about making memories with your kids and I know we did that this morning as they were both talking about how cool the Holiday Train is," she said.

Ferguson and her children caught site of the train at 4:50 a.m. Friday as it passed through downtown Chesterton.

The train was on its way to Bensenville, Illinois, where it will stop to host a 7 p.m. Friday concert featuring country music performers Lindsay Ell and JoJo Mason, Canadian Pacific U.S. spokesman Andy Cummings said.

This year marks the return of the cross-continent train and tour following two years of virtual concerts because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

"The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," the company said.

The tour launched on Nov. 23 with shows in Maine and will feature 168 performances.

"Holiday Train shows are free to attend," the company said. "CP asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they're able. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community."

Lowell resident Nick Hylek said he caught the train passing through Whiting shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.

"This is a yearly tradition I do with my son," he said. "It was cancelled the last two years so it was great to be able to get back out and see it."

"Since the Holiday Train program launched in 1999, it's raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks across North America," CP said.