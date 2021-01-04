WATCH NOW: Fire changed face of downtown Valparaiso

Restaurants and businesses were opened so spectators could crowd inside and seek protection from the subzero weather.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pigeons had roosted in the building’s tower, confounding county officials who tried to prevent them from doing so. Two pigeons flew into the flames, never to be seen again. "Perhaps they saw their roost being burned by the carelessness of man and decided to let it serve as a funeral pyre,” a reporter for The Vidette-Messenger speculated in an extra edition published that day.

“Flying embers from the burning building were carried for blocks on the wind. The air was full of myriads of sparks that reminded of a Fourth of July celebration,” the newspaper reported.

Volunteers leaned ladders against nearby buildings to check for damage to rooftops. Snow prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings.

According to newspaper accounts, county officials were warned as far back as 1929 that the wiring was unsafe.

Roland Reed of Gary, an electrical inspector for the state fire marshal, found open wiring run over wooden joints, touching the wood and girders at many points “and furnishing an ideal opportunity for an electrical fire,” the newspaper reported the day of the fire.