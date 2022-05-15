WATCH NOW: Indiana Dunes Birding Festival returns in full force

Stephanie Beilke gently blew on the gray catbird cradled in her hand. The dark stomach feathers fluttered, revealing little extra fat, meaning the bird is likely not in the midst of migrating — though she cannot be certain.

"We are kind of collecting these different clues that help us narrow down and eliminate options," Beilke said before gently placing the bird in a prescription tube and weighing it on a small scale.

A group of about 20 birders, armed with binoculars and cameras, watched as Beilke meticulously recorded the bird's species, weight and wingspan.

Beilke, senior manager of conservation science at Audubon Great Lakes, led the "Bird-banding 101" presentation as part of the 2022 Indiana Dunes Birding Festival. Spanning four days, the annual festival boasts over 150 events — everything from guided birding tours to daily presentations.

Canceled in 2020 and held both online and in-person in 2021, this weekend marked the festival's full-fledged return.

"It feels great to be back in person," said Beilke, who conducted an online presentation last year. "It is a lot of fun being here during peak migration."

The Indiana Dunes region has long been a birding "hot spot," explained Indiana Audubon Society spokesperson Sam Warren. In North America, there are four broad geographic regions where birds travel during migration, otherwise known as "flyways." North America's flyways include the Atlantic, Central, Pacific and the Mississippi, which encompasses the dunes.

The densely wooded areas and open beaches provide ideal habitat for migrating birds. Warren explained that Lake Michigan creates a "funnel effect," because birds use the large body of water as a navigation tool during migration. The result: Hundreds of bird species pass through the dunes every year.

A growing interest

Started in 2015 by the Indiana Audubon Society, the Indiana Dunes Birding Festival had about 300 attendees its first year, largely from Indiana or Illinois. Since then, the event has taken off, with about 650 people signed up for 2022 compared to 550 in 2021 and 500 in 2019. Warren estimates that this year attendees flocked to the festival from about 30 different states.

However, it is not just the festival that has grown. During the pandemic, birding exploded in popularity. A website and app that lets birders record the species they spot and where called eBird had a more than 40% increase in sightings in April 2020 over the previous year. That was more than double the app’s normal growth.

The rise of online resources like eBird and people like David Lindo are helping draw a younger, more diverse crowd to the hobby once associated with retirees. Also known as "The Urban Birder," Lindo was this year's festival keynote speaker. The London-born naturalist works to encourage birding in urban spaces.

Indiana Audubon Society Marshbird Coordinator Lila Fried discovered her passion in a place not often associated with robust wildlife — New York City.

As a high schooler, she and her friends would explore the city, finding hidden treasure troves of bird habitats. Unsurprisingly, they were often the only teens in the New York birding scene. However, over the years she has seen the practice "blow up," especially in urban areas.

"People often associate environmentalism and the importance of it with preserving wild spaces, but in more developed urban areas, the habitat may not be as pristine, but it is even more important because it is often fragmented," Fried said. "These are patches that the wildlife that passes through are very dependent on because there is often not anything else around."

The data collected during the bird festival is actually key to habitat preservation. The information recorded during the bird banding tutorial will be typed up and sent to the U.S. Geological Survey Bird Banding Lab. During the birding tours, participants will use eBird to record species and locations. Warren said that last year over 200 species were documented. This year, Indiana Audubon plans on compiling a master report with all of the eBird data, which will be available on its website.

All eBird data is open source, meaning anyone can use it to create migration maps, track populations and advocate for key habitats that need to be preserved.

For Shari McCollough, birding served as "an introduction to the bigger picture" of environmental conservation. Membership chair for the Indiana Audubon board, McCollough started out taking pictures of birds. Once she was officially "bird-obsessed," she started learning about habitat loss, declining pollinator populations and the importance of native species.

Birding can "spark" a greater appreciation for the natural world, McCollough said. The best part is it can be done anywhere — just take a look around.

"You don't have to be an expert to enjoy it," Fried said. "Birds are everywhere. If you start just paying attention and looking more closely, you might be surprised at what you'll notice."

